‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn Makes A Startling Confession, Wyatt Admits He Still Loves Steffy

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease tense moments are ahead during the week of June 19 on the CBS soap opera. Quinn (Rena Sofer) makes a startling confession to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). Wyatt (Darin Brooks) admits that he still has feelings for Steffy (Jaqueline McInnes Wood), even though she left him for his brother, Liam (Scott Clifton).

Quinn Makes A Startling Confession

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Quinn will tell Ridge that she loves him. Ridge doesn’t confirm that he feels the same way about her, which puts her in panic-mode.

According to Soap Opera Digest, Quinn has had a rough few days. In the past week, she’s been shot at twice, learned Eric’s (John McCook) ex-wife is back in town, and had a showdown with Deacon (Sean Kanan). It’s understandable that Quinn’s nerves are shot, and she feels like latching on to Ridge (again). However, Ridge didn’t reciprocate his feelings for her, which led to Bold and the Beautiful fans worried that Quinn will snap and loses control (again).

Will Deacon Get A Pass For Trying To Kill Quinn?

The truth is out, and Deacon will face the music for shooting Quinn. According to Soap Central, Deacon will protest that since Quinn tried to kill him by shoving him off the cliff, he believes that they are even and he should walk free. Eric isn’t sure he can let that happen, considering how badly he scared his wife. Will Eric press charges against Deacon and send him off to jail?

Did Quinn just say the "L" word to Ridge? What does this mean for Eric? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/OM5cSBmyCX — BoldInsider (@boldinsider) June 16, 2017

Wyatt Is Still In Love With Steffy?

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Wyatt confides in someone that he is still in love with Steffy, even after she left him for his brother, Liam. Wyatt reveals that he wants to move on but can’t because he loves her. Steffy cares for Wyatt, but she isn’t in love with him. Steffy loves Liam and is entirely dedicated to their life together. In fact, in the next few weeks, the B&B spoilers suggest that she will make plans to start a family.

Bold and the Beautiful fans, do you think Deacon will go to jail for shooting at Quinn? Will Wyatt ever find love?

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Steffy accuses Sally of using Thomas for her own personal gain. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/fZl5hMGO89 pic.twitter.com/yEnYzv9rCA — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 13, 2017

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

