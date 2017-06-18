Mandy Moore: ‘This Is Us’ Viewers Will Find Out How Jack Died In Season 2 Premiere – And It’s Earth-Shattering

Mandy Moore has confirmed the rumors that Jack Pearson’s cause of death will finally be revealed on the Season 2 premiere episode of This Is Us, and it sounds like it might be a five-tissue box night. People posted a sneak peek of Moore’s interview with Larry King on Ora TV in which the actress says the Pearson patriarch’s cause of death was actually revealed to the main cast of the NBC drama a while ago, but viewers will finally be in the know as soon as the show returns in September.

“If you think about it, all of the core actors sort of had to know because we see him later, but something that fundamentally earth-shattering and life-changing that happened to the kids at some point in their lives is something they’re going to carry with them as adults,” Moore explained to King.

Mandy Moore also confirmed what viewers already suspected, that the Big Three — Kevin, Kate, and Randall — were teenagers when they lost their father. A snippet of the father of three’s funeral previously made it appear that Jack died in the mid-to-late 1990s. His kids were born on his birthday in 1980.

“You’ve seen the kids now [in the show], they’re about 16 or 17 when [Jack] passed away,” Mandy said.

When King asked Moore if viewers would definitely learn how Jack died in the first episode of Season 2, Mandy replied, “That’s what we’ve been told.”

Mandy Moore’s TV husband, Milo Ventimiglia, also told the Hollywood Reporter that the second season premiere will provide an answer to his character’s death, but added that “it’s going to beg a lot more questions.”

During an ArcLight Hollywood panel for This Is Us, show creator Dan Fogelman issued a similar statement, saying, “The first episode of the season holds not all the answers but a huge piece of the puzzle. But that’s not to say new questions won’t start being asked.”

Fogelman also teased that, as far as he has seen so far, This Is Us fans haven’t correctly guessed how Jack ultimately meets his maker. According to Entertainment Weekly, the This Is Us EP said he has “not quite seen anybody in the vicinity of being right.”

Many This Is Us fans were disappointed when the first season of the show ended with a cliffhanger storyline about Jack and Rebecca Pearson’s marriage instead of more information on how Ventimiglia’s character died. Mandy Moore defended the finale in an Instagram post in which she advised fans to have patience and just let the family’s story play out over time.

“For those somehow frustrated with the finale not revealing how Jack passed, I would encourage patience,” Mandy wrote. “Otherwise you might be watching the wrong show.”

Mandy Moore returns to This Is Us on Tuesdays starting in September on NBC.

