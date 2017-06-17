Verizon LG Exalt LTE Specs, Price: Here’s What You Need To Know About The New Flip Phone

The new LG Exalt LTE just arrived, a flip phone that connects only to Verizon’s 4G LTE network, ditching the CDMA network entirely. The phone is pretty basic, but the phone calls should sound better. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Verizon’s New Flip Phone Is Dumb

There’s nothing advanced about Verizon’s LG Exalt LTE, except maybe for the enhanced phone calls. Other than that, the simple and basic flip phone is dumb in a way that it does not have the capabilities of a smartphone. If you need one for Facebook, this is not for you.

The LTE-only phone sports a 3-inch LCD display with 240 x 400 resolution. Inside, there’s a 1.1GHz Snapdragon processor and 8GB memory, which you can expand up to 32GB via a microSD slot. The 1,470 mAh battery can power up the phone for six hours of talk time or for 10 days on standby, CNET reported.

At the back, there is a 5-megapixel camera that can shoot decent photos and even HD videos. HD speakers are present for clearer sounds as well as Wi-Fi calling when you can’t get a decent signal. The LG Exalt LTE also doubles as a mobile hotspot, so you can connect your smartphones to the internet.

How Much Does It Cost?

Verizon’s new LTE flip phone is affordable at $168, which you can pay monthly on a 24-month contract for $7. It is available now on Verizon’s website. Although it isn’t exactly cheap for flip phones standard, the mobile phone carrier hopes that it can still convince people to leave CDMA.

According to Digital Trends, the LG Exalt LTE is the first from Verizon to block CDMA as a way to get people off the grid. The company is moving to shut down the CDMA network, hence why it is getting people to upgrade from their old flip phones.

The LG Exalt LTE is for people who wants a no-nonsense phone for texting and calling and for those who likes typing on a T9 keyboard. There’s also a good number of people still wanting a flip phone, and in this industry dominated by full-screen devices, there may still be room for flip phones to make a comeback.

