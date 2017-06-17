Here’s what we know for sure: Ronan Farrow is the son of Mia Farrow, but a pre-Father’s Day post by Ronan Farrow on Instagram is once again igniting theories about who Farrow’s father really is. For the legal record, Woody Allen is the father of Ronan Farrow, but Ronan bears a striking resemblance to Mia Farrow’s ex, crooner Frank Sinatra, and it seems like Ronan Farrow is at least hinting that he is in the loop of the question of patrimony. Regardless it seems that Father’s Day is tricky for Ronan Farrow, as he has been estranged from Woody Allen for some time due to child molestation allegations.

And Ronan Farrow isn’t the only Farrow family member that has a loaded relationship with Woody Allen due to allegations of molestation and an inter-family affair between Mia Farrow’s adopted daughter Soon-Yi and Woody Allen while Soon-Yi was still a teenager. Mia Farrow has also publicly accused Woody Allen of molesting their child Dylan Farrow when Dylan was 7 years old. The relationship between Mia Farrow and Woody Allen broke up when Mia Farrow learned that Allen was involved in a sexual relationship with then teen Soon-Yi, and Allen and Soon-Yi have since married and have two adopted children of their own. Ronan Farrow took the side of his mother, Mia, and Dylan and has no contact with Woody Allen.

OpenTable, I have a few things to tell you. A post shared by ronanfarrow (@ronanfarrow) on Jun 15, 2017 at 5:54pm PDT

But with Father’s Day fast approaching, Ronan Farrow took advantage of the holiday to post a response to an automated Open Table app message on his Instagram page. Open Table was simply reminding Ronan to make a reservation for brunch or dinner for Father’s Day, and Farrow took a screen shot and posted a response, which can be seen above.

Of course, this is igniting every conspiracy theory from the idea that Frank Sinatra is really Ronan’s father to Ronan Farrow getting ready to make a big announcement. Ronan Farrow might be teasing something now, but he has never minced words about how he feels about Woody Allen and his transgressions against their family.

“He’s my father married to my sister. That makes me his son and his brother-in-law. That is such a moral transgression.”

Ronan Farrow has used Father’s Day in the past to take a dig at Woody Allen. Back in 2012, he posted a message on Twitter aimed at Allen.

“Happy Father’s Day — or as they call it in my family, happy brother-in-law’s day.”

And when Ronan Farrow was asked in the past about his parentage, and if it was possible that Frank Sinatra, not Woody Allen, was his father, Farrow did not say no but rather gave a cheeky answer once again on Twitter.

“Listen, we’re all *possibly* Frank Sinatra’s son.”

And the public at large are not the only ones asking whether Ronan Farrow (who at 29 does bear a strong likeness to a young Sinatra) is the son of Frank Sinatra or Woody Allen. Even Woody Allen in a 2014 New York Times editorial asked Mia Farrow point-blank if Frank Sinatra was Ronan’s father.

“I pause here for a quick word on the Ronan situation. Is he my son or, as Mia suggests, Frank Sinatra’s? Granted, he looks a lot like Frank with the blue eyes and facial features, but if so what does this say? That all during the custody hearing Mia lied under oath and falsely represented Ronan as our son?”

But perhaps Ronan Farrow’s Father’s Day post reminds us all that sure, the holiday can be complicated for many families, but we can all celebrate fathers in general, and not just the ones who brought up life.

Do you think Ronan Farrow is about to make a big announcement about whether Frank Sinatra or Woody Allen is his father, just in time for Father’s Day?

