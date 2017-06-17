‪‪America’s Cup 2017 Is An Oracle USA, New Zealand Rematch: Spithill, Burling Put In The Spotlight

Although most Americans may not have heard of this historic yacht race, there is currently an epic battle being fought between skippers James Spithill and Peter Burling in the 2017 America’s Cup.

In fact, fans of boating sports races are currently in anticipation because the 2017 America’s Cup is a rematch between the Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA after their 2013 results.

Also called the “Auld Mug” the America’s Cup race is held in a new location each time. No matter where America’s Cup is held, it is often described as being an intense boat race that is considered the Formula 1 racing of the catamaran racing world.

For this reason, it should be no surprise to see headlines from ESPN that are carefully tracking the potential New Zealand or the Oracle Team USA win over the weekend of June 17, 2017.

For example, the Emirates Team New Zealand are proving they may not be able to be defeated — at least at the 2013 and 2017 America’s Cup race. Before New Zealand got ready to face Oracle Team USA for races 1 and 2, they had already defeated Oracle twice during previous 2017 America’s Cup racing events.

At the helm of Oracle Team USA is Skipper James Spithill who was quoted stating the following about earlier losses in the 2017 America’s Cup race.

“It was obviously a tough day. Clearly we weren’t sailing at our best. But we had our opportunities. We had our chances, but these guys made fewer mistakes. The good news is we’re only one back.”

About winning the two races against Oracle Team USA, Skipper Peter Burling stated that the Emirates Team New Zealand was “under no illusions,” and felt that they have “a lot of hard work to do to keep pushing forward.”

Clearly, a lot of anticipation is going into the June 17 races on Saturday, but the winner of the 2017 America’s Cup will still need to finish races 3 and 4 that will not take place until Sunday, June 18.

Regardless, there are still other races America’s Cup fans need to watch carefully, and the winner is not announced until June 27.

Despite this, there were several indicators that the heat will stay on Emirates Team New Zealand led by Skipper Peter Burling and Oracle Team USA led by Skipper James Spithill long after the 2017 America’s Cup winner is announced.

In particular, the America’s Cup website was happy to fan the flames of competition before the event between the Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA — and this rivalry is long-standing.

On their website, America’s Cup was ready for a “rematch” between New Zealand’s yacht team and the Oracle Team USA representing America. Since the 2013 America’s Cup, Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA have been waiting for the next race to see if America can beat the previous 2013 victors: New Zealand.

About the history of the America’s Cup race, Wall Street Journal reports that it is considered one of the oldest sporting trophies in the history of the United States, and the first America’s Cup yacht race was held in 1851.

Winning the America’s Cup race means inheriting the “Auld Mug” trophy for up to four years, similar to the timing set for the Olympics.

The America’s Cup 2017 event began on May 26 in Bermuda and it is often referred to as the 35th America’s Cup. Most of the qualifying events took place in Bermuda’s Great Sound and the official sponsor is Louis Vuitton.

June 17 marks the official America’s Cup race kickoff day when the top challenger goes up against the defending champions to gain the title of winner.

The winner of the 2017 America’s Cup boating race will be announced on June 27, 2017. Important racing days for the 2017 America’s Cup are June 17 and 18 as well as June 24 to 27.

[Featured Image by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images]