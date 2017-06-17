FLOTUS Dons $1,257 White Dress To Maryland: Louis Vuitton Bag, First Lady’s Flats, Barron’s Red Socks [Photos]

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were joined by their son, Barron Trump, as the trio was photographed making their way to Marine One from the White House. President Trump, Melania and Barron left on Saturday, June 17, to visit Camp David in Maryland, for the first time, as reported by the Inquisitr.

President Trump, Melania And Barron Leave the White House in style en route to Camp David

As reported by White House Wardrobe, Melania wore a Gabriela Hearst white dress, known as a Chelsea embroidered pinstriped cotton dress. The dress was originally priced at $1,795, but is now on sale for $1,257. Whereas Melania is usually seen in sky-high heels, Mrs. Trump donned flats, which might be the Christian Louboutin brand Melania often wears.

As seen in the below photo, an assistant carried Louis Vuitton luggage to Marine One. It’s not known if the Louis Vuitton bag belonged to President Trump or Melania or Barron as the Trumps boarded Marine One. However, Melania and Barron both chose to wear a lot of white en route to Camp David, as President Trump wore a white shirt opened at the collar, without a tie.

Additional photos below show President Trump, Melania and Barron and their selected styles as they left the White House.

Barron’s red and white socks can be seen above.

Melania’s white dress was paired with a brown belt.

It looks like President Trump decided to hold onto his red tie as he waved to camera’s as can be seen in the above and below photo.

Barron decided to wear black Nike shoes with his white and red outfit.

Melania also wore sunglasses as the Trumps prepared to leave for a Father’s Day Weekend that they planned to spend at Camp David.

Marine One left with President Trump, Melania and Barron aboard on Saturday, June 17, 2017.

Also seen boarding Marine One were Viktor and Amalija Knavs, Melania’s mom and dad. Melania’s dad has been compared to President Trump, and has been photographed not wearing a wedding ring, just like President Trump, as reported by the Inquisitr.

[Featured Image by Carolyn Kaster/AP Images]