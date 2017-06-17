Watch Mexico Vs. Portugal Football Live Online: Start Time, Streaming Video For 2017 Confederations Cup

Football fans can watch the Mexico vs. Portugal match live online and see which team starts out the 2018 Confederations Cup tournament on the right foot.

The teams will meet on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET (4 p.m. BST) in tournament opener for both teams. For Portugal, the match will be a chance for Cristiano Ronaldo and company to add another accomplishment to last year’s stunning UEFA Euro 2016 title. For Mexico, it is a chance to continue the strong play under coach Javier Hernandez.

Fans who watch the Mexico vs. Portugal football match live online will see what is considered a dry run for the 2018 World Cup. The Confederations Cup is a tradition that takes place one year before the World Cup in the country that is hosting the World Cup, allowing the champions from each continent to face off against the winner of the previous World Cup and the upcoming host country.

As Bleacher Report noted, the match could be something of an uphill climb for El Tri as they face one of the best-playing teams in the world right now. Portugal are ranking No. 8 in the FIFA rankings, while Mexico fell one spot in the most recent rankings to No. 17.

“Any team having to face Ronaldo is usually considered second-favourites, and Portugal will believe their superstar gives them a huge advantage over the Mexicans in Russia,” the report noted.

“However, Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa has warned against focusing on just the Real Madrid icon as the two sides meet.”

The tournament includes two groups of four playing three-game round-robin group stage, with the top two from each group advancing to the semifinals and the winner meeting in the tournament final.

One of the big favourites for the #ConfedCup, Portugal start their campaign in Russia against Mexico. pic.twitter.com/2RxOIWxQIx — SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) June 17, 2017

????????Portugal have been training in Kazan today ahead of their #ConfedCup opener with ????????Mexico on Sunday pic.twitter.com/ymRfTI2vij — #ConfedCup (@FIFAcom) June 15, 2017

But those who watch the Mexico vs. Portugal match may not see the end of the line for either team. Both are tucked in a favorable Group A, with No. 95 New Zealand and the host country, No. 63 Russia. So even losing the opening match would still leave either team in good position to advance through.

Those who want to watch the Mexico vs. Portugal football match live online will have a few options for finding streaming video of the match. It will be covered by ITV Hub, Fox Sports Go, and fubo.tv.

[Featured Image by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images]