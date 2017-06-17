AJ Styles Vs. Roman Reigns: Who Do WWE Fans Think Is Most Valuable?

The WWE has posted a poll on their website that asked the WWE Universe who the “most valuable Superstar in 2017” is so far. There are a ton of options to vote for, with almost anyone who matters listed as a choice. As of press time, the winner in a landslide is former WWE world champion AJ Styles, followed by Roman Reigns.

AJ Styles has a dominating 30 percent of the votes and the next closest person is Roman Reigns, who only has 10 percent at this time. Roman Reigns is the highest vote getter for the WWE Monday Night Raw brand, which might speak wonders for the actual champions of each brand.

While AJ Styles has been competing with Kevin Owens for the United States Championship, Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal are battling for the WWE World Championship. Orton is sitting at five percent while Jinder Mahal isn’t even ranked in the 17 vote getters so far. The fact that Roman Reigns and AJ Styles rank so high but are not in the WWE world title scenes speaks wonders.

Kevin Owens, the United States Champion, got two percent of the votes despite winning the feud with AJ Styles so far. Even Bill Goldberg, who is gone from the WWE now, has more votes than Kevin Owens at four percent.

Roman Reigns most recently lost in an Extreme Rules match to compete for the WWE Universal Championship. Despite that, Roman Reigns has more votes than the current champion, Brock Lesnar, as well as Samoa Joe, who will be getting the title shot.

Interestingly, Samoa Joe has seven percent of the votes compared to only five percent for Brock Lesnar. Part of this might be due to Brock skipping out on two months worth of television after winning the WWE Universal Championship making him not seem as “valuable” to some fans. Also, Samoa Joe winning the title opportunity over Roman Reigns and the brawl on Monday Night Raw last week had to help as well.

On the other hand, John Cena has spent a lot of time away and still picked up six percent of the votes. Cena will make his WWE return on the Fourth of July episode of SmackDown Live.

Interestingly, two of the men that the WWE wants to push as viable contenders to Brock Lesnar have gotten fewer votes than Roman Reigns as well. Seth Rollins, who is rumored to be the cover star for the WWE 2K18 video game, only picked up three percent of the votes and Finn Balor was missing completely. It has been less than a year since Balor debuted and beat Roman Reigns cleanly.

Braun Strowman, who is rumored to be returning to the WWE as early as next week on Monday Night Raw to continue his feud with Roman Reigns, picked up only five percent of the votes despite being one of the big reasons that ratings rose during the absence of Brock Lesnar from television. Beating Roman Reigns for a second time at Great Balls of Fire could see Braun rise in prominence again.

When it comes to the WWE women, Alexa Bliss leads the way with seven percent of the votes, followed by Charlotte Flair with three percent, and both Bayley and Sasha Banks at two percent.

