Beyonce Gave Birth To A Girl And A Boy? Jay Z And Blue Ivy Carter Reportedly Welcome Twins

Beyoncé has reportedly been blessed with a girl and a boy. According to recent reports, it is believed that the Lemonade singer has already given birth. The speculations started rising after there have been no sightings of Bey lately.

Beyoncé and Jay Z were previously said to be expecting twin girls but according to a recent glimpse of an unknown woman near the Los Angeles hospital where Beyoncé is reportedly admitted, it is now believed that Beyoncé and Jay Z have a baby girl and baby boy.

The report goes on to claim that an unidentified woman was seen with pink, blue, and purple balloons and also two big baby-foot shaped balloons that read, “Baby Girl” and “Baby Boy.” Not only this, the woman also had a card tag that said, “B & J.” The eyewitness reports that she came to the hospital and left soon after without the balloons.

The rumors of Beyoncé’s twin birth started after heavy security was spotted at the hospital. Also, Beyoncé’s staff was spotted carrying two baby seats to a medical facility. It is further reported that Jay Z and his 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy are at the hospital to be able to welcome the twins properly. Bey’s sister Solange also joined them shortly after.

The internet is buzzin' for Beyoncé's birth watch: Everything we know about the twins' speculated arrival: https://t.co/p8NA1aBYOv pic.twitter.com/lDfE3k3nlH — E! Online UK (@EOnlineUK) June 16, 2017

To add to the already rife speculations, Jay Z has given a miss to the Songwriters Hall Of Fame Awards. The rapper had been due to be inducted by former U.S. President Barack Obama, but it seems like he has chosen to be beside his wife Beyoncé.

He is the first rapper ever to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame and he received a special message from Obama despite his absence. Barack Obama’s message also got a lot of attention from fans, who believed that the former White House occupant has revealed that Bey will be blessed with twin girls.

“Jay and I are also fools for our daughters, though he’s gonna have me beat once those two twins show up. And let’s face it, we both have wives who are significantly more popular than we are.”

The award was picked up on Jay Z’s behalf by record label boss Jon Platt, who passed on the rapper’s apologies.

“I can’t begin to tell you how much this honour means to me – I’m sorry… it’s not my award. I can’t begin to tell you how much this award means to Jay. He’s really sorry he can’t be here with you tonight.”

Fans are speculating that Beyoncé may have gone into labour for the birth of her twins: https://t.co/1DbkEWsXAp pic.twitter.com/dLpUbK2IW7 — E! Online UK (@EOnlineUK) June 15, 2017

The star first announced that she was expecting twins in an epic photo shoot baring her bump in February, which already showed off a prominent size. Fans are having a field day over the internet waiting eagerly to hear the official announcement from Beyoncé and Jay Z about their twins’ birth.

So did @beyonce give us Orange and Aqua ivy yet? The anticipation is killing me. #beyonce #gimmedemtwins — Todrick Hall (@todrick) June 15, 2017

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS]