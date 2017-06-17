Smirnoff Vodka Trolls Trump With New Ads

Much of the Trump presidency has been plagued by talks of his alleged Russian ties, and now Smirnoff vodka is getting in on the trolling. In an outdoor ad campaign that pokes fun at Trump and whether or not Russia pulled some strings behind the scenes during the 2016 election (and whether Trump was in on it), Smirnoff vodka comes clean about its own ties to Russia, according to Fox News.

After all, Russia is where Smirnoff got its start, and apparently the brand thinks that it’s time that the American people knew the truth.

Smirnoff was founded in Moscow in 1864, and its new outdoor ad campaign is making sure that American vodka drinkers aren’t blindsided by those ties in the future. When it comes to Russia and Smirnoff, the company isn’t requiring Special Counsel Mueller to pull teeth to get to the bottom of the situation. Instead, Smirnoff vodka bought ad space in the New York City area and is using its Russia ties to troll Trump and sell more booze.

According to Smirnoff, despite its Russia ties, the vodka is still “Made in America.” And the company is willing to tell you all about it. Under oath, of course.

“Made in America. But we’d be happy to talk about our ties to Russia under oath.”

Not surprisingly, admirers of the new ads and the impeccable Trump trolling were quick to snap pics and share them to social media to share the “good burn” far and wide.

It is believed that Twitter user Kate Kosturski uploaded the first photo of an outdoor Trump trolling Smirnoff ad and share it with the world. The post has been liked and shared thousands of times since it went live on June 10, and folks have responded in typical social media fashion. Some are digging on the Trump dig, others don’t think it’s funny.

Marketing. Based on their Russian name. Capitalism at its best. Timely marketing. Why in the world would this offend anyone? @FishFunSun — Rone (@Idclair) June 12, 2017

And want some Smirnoff to celebrate the cleverness, arguably the point behind the whole cheeky endeavor.

In reality, the ties between Smirnoff and Russia are mostly historical. After being founded by Russian Pyotr Smirnov and getting its start in 1864, the founder’s son escaped to Europe in the early 20th Century following a bloody and dangerous revolution in his home country. In more recent years, manufacturing of Smirnoff vodka has moved to the United States and is owned by British alcoholic beverage and spirits company, Diageo.

And as clever as the Trump trolling Smirnoff ad is, the vodka brand can’t claim credit for pulling it off. That distinction goes to New York City advertising agency 72andSunny, which reportedly developed the eye-catching ad outdoor ad campaign that pokes fun of Trump without mentioning the Russia-embattled POTUS by name.

