‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Scott Finds A Clue That Could Lead To Discovering Adam Newman Is Alive?

Y&R spoilers tease that Adam Newman’s return could lead to a major shakeup on the CBS soap opera. There still isn’t an official word on when Adam will come back to Genoa City, but the rumors circulating on social media suggest that it could be soon.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, there are a few different ways the Y&R writers could bring Adam back on the show. If Adam is being held against his will, which has been the rumor for a few months, he could need a hero to find him and set him free.

That’s where Scott (Daniel Hall) could come into play. It’s a possibility that Scott could still be working on his book about Victor’s (Eric Braeden) life, even though Mr. Newman told him to scrap it. If he is, he could find a clue that Adam is alive and decide to follow up on it.

Y&R fans will recall that Victor helped bring Scott back to safety after Scott was captured in the Middle East. As part of a deal Scott made with Victor for paying his ransom, he agreed to work for him to pay him back for footing the bill to get him out safely.

Sharon's relationship with Scott heats up today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/wH2Atpgj0M — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) June 15, 2017

When you think about it, finding and bringing Victor’s son would settle his score with the Mustache. Y&R spoilers suggest that when Adam returns, he could be in for a shocker to learn that his brother, Nick (Joshua Morrow) is in a relationship with his wife, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan).

The direction the Y&R storylines are going right now, it seems like the scoop will probably come out through Scott’s new digital media company. It’s possible that he discovers the truth by working another story. At this point, the Y&R fans don’t care how it comes out –they just want Adam Newman back on the show.

Victor makes a shocking decision about Chloe today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/fHAIOiO2xh — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) June 9, 2017

Once Adam returns and learns that Sully was really his son, Christian, he will likely reveal that he is the baby’s real father. The news would crush Nick and he would need to lean on Sharon (Sharon Case) for support.

It could lead to Nick and Sharon getting back together, which the showrunner, Mal Young, said that was the Y&R writer’s long-term goal. Of course, once Sharon and Scott’s relationship crumbles, they could pair him up with Mariah (Camryn Grimes) or Abby (Melissa Ordway).

Do you want Adam Newman to come back to Y&R?

Y&R airs weekdays on CBS.

