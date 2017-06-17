Janet Jackson Divorce Could Include Nasty Custody Battle

Sources close to Janet Jackson are worried that a nasty custody battle could be imminent as the pop princess moves ahead with her high-profile divorce.

Fifty-one-year-old Jackson pulled off the nearly impossible when she gave birth to her first child Eissa, a son, in January. Eissa is Jackson’s son with her third husband, Wissam Al Mana, a Qatari billionaire. In April, Janet Jackson announced to her fandom and the world that her marriage, which began in 2012, was on the rocks.

As Fox News reported, Jackson took to social media to confirm her separation from her husband, and the pair were seen exiting the Royal Courts of Justice in London earlier this week. Reportedly, Janet Jackson and her husband Al Mana went their separate ways in April, and the decidedly well-off estranged couple are in the midst of hashing out what could be a very expensive divorce for her soon-to-be-ex hubby.

“I just want to keep it real with you guys for a second. Yes, I separated from my husband. We are in court. And the rest is in God’s hands.”

When the news of her divorce broke, speculation that Jackson could net hundreds of millions of dollars as a result of the failed marriage immediately began to circulate.

Janet Jackson has a sizable fortune of her own; she’s worth an estimated $150 million dollars. However, that dollar amount is nearly pocket change compared her her estranged husband’s estimated $1 billion worth, and it’s possible that Jackson could easily double her net worth by the time her divorce is finalized.

According to the New York Post, Janet Jackson could end up with a $200 million payout as a result of her prenuptial agreement. The fact that she had a baby means that Jackson could be paid out even more in the divorce settlement.

As It’s The Vibe reportsed, Janet Jackson has largely retained custody of her infant son since she split with her billionaire beau, even reportedly planning to take little Eissa on the road with her as part of her postponed ‘State of the World’ tour, which kicks off later this year.

Sources close to Jackson and her estranged hubby, however, believe that custody of the Janet Jackson’s son could end up being a serious issue as divorce negotiations heat up. Especially since she’s reportedly planning to take the baby on tour.

Those close to Janet Jackson worry that her divorce could have an impact on her 56-city North American tour, which is slated to kick off in September, especially if Al Mana tries to put his foot down with regard to custody and his famous estranged wife traveling America with his son in tow.

Reportedly, while she intends to tour North America with her baby in the coming months, Janet Jackson intends to keep her primary residence in London, where her estranged husband also has a home.

At this point, Janet Jackson’s spokespeople have declined to comment on the potential of a looming custody battle in the midst of her high-profile divorce.

