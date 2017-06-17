Donald Trump is reportedly losing his mind over the claims of Russia meddling with the presidential elections. The president of the United States thinks of it as a “witch hunt” and blamed the press coverage by major media houses that are in turn making him very angry, as revealed by a confidante of the POTUS.

Since the day Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey, the president is not really able to shut the rumors and the facts swirling around the Russia investigation. There is a lot that is happening right now in the White House and Trump is reportedly yelling at TV sets as he is not happy with the Russia probe.

Former FBI chief James Comey’s testimony has clearly stated that Trump tried to stop the investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. The said allegation, if proven true, can lead to Donald Trump’s impeachment. According to James Comey, President Trump tried to ask for loyalty from the ex-FBI director and urged to see that he can “let go” of the Russia investigation on Trump’s administration. Trump is also accused of inquiring from Comey if he is under the investigation.

“I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go… I need loyalty [and Trump asked Comey to] lift the cloud [of the Russia investigation.]”

James Comey says FBI Russia probe may reach Donald Trump personally https://t.co/PTxYd6hbgl #ComeyDay pic.twitter.com/EOv6dDvCZX — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 9, 2017

Interestingly, the infamous pee tape claims and allegations regarding Russia investigation did not bother Trump after the release of James Comey’s testimony. At that time, he simply claimed that the former FBI director lied under oath.

“I’ll tell you about that maybe sometime in the near future. You’re going to be very disappointed when you hear the answer.”

However, since the table is turned now, Trump is feeling like “he is the victim of a conspiracy aimed at discrediting his presidency and ultimately ending his tenure of the White House.” The president has himself confirmed that the “witch hunt” has now started on him too.

According to associates, Trump believes both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who was brought in to oversee the inquiry after Jeff Sessions and Robert Mueller, the special investigator, are biased against him.

Dianne Feinstein, the leading Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, has already said that she is “increasingly concerned” that Trump will fire both Mueller and Rosenstein.

“The message the president is sending through his tweets is that he believes the rule of law doesn’t apply to him and that anyone who thinks otherwise will be fired. That’s undemocratic on its face and a blatant violation of the president’s oath of office.”

James Comey’s devastating indictment of President Donald Trump https://t.co/yF55lKsgbr pic.twitter.com/GUsjoeQlrC — POLITICO (@politico) June 8, 2017

It is also reported that Trump has been asked not to publish anything regarding Russia investigation and to curtail his social media postings. However, the president has refused to slow down and posted numerous times that the Russian collusion claims are being made but no solid proof are presented.

I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

After 7 months of investigations & committee hearings about my "collusion with the Russians," nobody has been able to show any proof. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history – led by some very bad and conflicted people! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2017

[Featured Image by Win McNamee/Getty Images]