Kim Zolciak Teases Reunion To ‘RHOA’ As ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ Starts Filming

Kim Zolciak left Real Housewives of Atlanta after just five seasons and struck out with her own success on her spin-off series Don’t Be Tardy. On-again, off-again friend Nene Leakes stuck with RHOA for two years after that before she also left to work on other things. However, Radar Online reported on Friday that both Kim Zolciak and Nene Leakes might be making an RHOA return.

To start off, Kim Zolciak is back at work on the sixth season of Don’t Be Tardy, which is filming right now. Interestingly, shortly after Kim Zolciak let her fans know that the new season was getting started, Nene Leakes made an announcement as well that she was returning to Bravo as well.

It brought up a lot of RHOA fan interest, thinking that either Nene Leakes could also be appearing on Don’t Be Tardy with Kim Zolciak sometime this season or there could be something new in the works. That something new could be a return to Real Housewives of Atlanta for both Kim Zolciak and Nene Leakes in some role.

Kim Zolciak might just be making an RHOA return in a crossover event, something that she has done before in the series. The most notable crossover between Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don’t Be Tardy was the party at Sheree Whitfield’s home that Kim Zolciak attended. For fans who remember, that Season 9 event caused Whitfield to get a $1,000 fine for not getting the proper permits to film the party for RHOA.

Kim Zolciak’s return to Real Housewives of Atlanta was a huge moment and it immediately resulted in a disagreement with Kenya Moore. Kim Zolciak said that not much had changed at all since she chose to leave RHOA, although she also said that Sheree is the only member of the Housewives cast that she has remained friends with since leaving.

At the time of the filming of the party, Kim Zolciak answered rumors that indicated that Bravo was looking to get either her or Nene Leakes to return to the show. Kim Zolciak said the rumors were false and she was never asked to come back, although there now looks to be some truth to the facts that Bravo wanted Nene Leakes to make her return.

As previously reported, Nene Leakes said she was returning to RHOA in an interview, saying that her fans supported her and she is ready to let the shade begin.” Whether that includes throwing some at Kim Zolciak or not is still to be seen.

