Kurt Angle Reveals Match And Opponent He Wants At ‘WrestleMania 34’

Kurt Angle has been getting reacquainted with the WWE Universe in the Raw General Manager role since the night after WrestleMania 33. He’s done a great job thus far, but the fans continue to speculate about his return to the ring. Angle revealed that the powers that be have been monitoring him for his in-ring return. It is possible he could wrestle a match as early as the WWE Summerslam PPV in just a couple of months.

There is a lot of speculation about the “text message” angle becoming a huge storyline that would eventually lead to Kurt Angle vs. HHH at WWE SummerSlam. That match has also been rumored for WrestleMania 34 next year in New Orleans. If it happens earlier, Angle would be open to a match with anyone on the grandest stage of them all. Recently, he revealed who he’d like to wrestle at WrestleMania 34 if he could pick anyone.

“Angle vs Lesnar for the Universal Title. Straight up wrestling. That’s what we do best. But there are many ways WWE can go because they have incredible wrestlers right now.”

Not many people are going to be surprised that Kurt Angle would choose to wrestle for the WWE Universal Championship if he could have any match. There has been some interest regarding a rematch between Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar after all these years. The former hasn’t been shy about wanting another match with The Beast Incarnate, but it’s unlikely to happen unless WWE officials believe Angle could handle the match.

One big reason why WWE officials want to see Angle vs. HHH again is that they feel The Game is one of the safest opponents for Kurt to work with in the ring. Few people will argue that Lesnar is a safe worker, but it is understandable why WWE officials would be hesitant to allow Angle vs. Brock to happen, especially since Kurt would need to take some risky bumps with Brock Lesnar’s German Suplex. It’s just a very risk match.

You can never say never, but WWE officials are far more likely to push Kurt Angle in matches with younger talent. For instance, The Olympic Hero recently spoke highly of Finn Balor and revealed his desire to have a match with him. There have been rumors about Angle getting in the ring with Seth Rollins in the near future as well. If Kurt Angle returns to a WWE ring as an active wrestler, there are several matches he could have.

It seems to be only a matter of time before the WWE Hall of Famer goes from the Raw GM role into the ring again on WWE programming. His in-ring return would likely take place at a major PPV, but WWE fans are waiting anxiously to see his return to the squared circle and to see who his first opponent will be.

