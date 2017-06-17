Amber Portwood And Matt Baier Start Their Time On ‘Marriage Bootcamp’

Farrah Abraham may have just completed a season of Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars Family Edition, but it looks like Amber Portwood and Matt Baier have headed to the reality show as well. Matt, Amber and Amber’s mother, Tonya Portwood, will be working out their issues in the 8 day intensive program with Dr. Ish and Dr. V, like countless reality families before them.

Amber Portwood recently denied that her upcoming 18-day trip to Los Angeles was for the reality series during an Instagram Live session, however, several sources have confirmed that this is, indeed the reason the trio have headed to Los Angeles.

The Teen Mom OG star has had an extremely troubled relationship with her fiance, Matt Baier, and recently confirmed that she pulled the plug on their wedding after she saw the disrespectful way he spoke about her behind her back on the television show.

She was particularly shocked at the things he said about her during the episode where they went to Las Vegas to support friends getting married. Although he wanted to elope then and there, Amber Portwood said she wanted to wait until she had her family and her daughter by her side to walk down the aisle. Matt Baier launched into a barrage of insults about Amber and her family to the producers, which shocked her when she saw the episode herself.

Not many fans of Teen Mom OG support Amber and Matt’s relationship, as most have seen him as a user from the beginning. Amber Portwood even revealed that Matt stole $120,000 from her at one point and blew $30,000 of it gambling in Las Vegas. Simon Saran, Farrah Abraham’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, has also alleged that he and several cast and crew members have seen Amber get punched in the face by Matt, but that no one has stepped in to do anything.

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier were set to marry in October of this year, but they have put their wedding on hold for the second time. The pair will be working out their issues on the reality TV show, but they may be advised that their relationship is simply too unhealthy to continue.

