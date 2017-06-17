Angel Garcia: ‘Disappeared’ Probes Theories On Missing Hartford, Connecticut, Teen Who Vanished On Dirt Bike

Angel Garcia’s story will premiere on the documentary show Disappeared this Sunday. Nineteen-year-old Angel Garcia disappeared from Hartford, Connecticut, six years ago. He vanished suddenly while riding a dirt bike. Investigation Discovery’s crime series profiles a new case each week. This appears to be the first time Angel Garcia’s story has been featured in a major network documentary. Discussing the missing teen are his family members and Det. Anthony Rykowski from the Hartford Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit. Disappeared will re-trace Garcia’s steps and offer theories about what possibly happened to him that night.

Disappeared will begin with the last time anyone saw Angel Garcia. He vanished in October of 2011 and hasn’t been seen since. His worried parents thought that eventually, police would obtain some information on the missing teen. However, there are still few leads in the case.

Angel, nicknamed “Ito,” was riding a dirt bike somewhere along Newfield and New Britain Avenues in Colt Park when he disappeared. Riding his Honda dirt bike was one of his favorite hobbies.

According to the friend, a truck started chasing Angel. To escape, Angel veered off the road into a field. The truck then circled back, and the men asked his friend if he knew where Angel went, according to Disappeared’s promo.

When they heard the news, Angel Garcia’s terrified parents contacted authorities and participated in searches to find him. According to police, Angel’s friend said the strange men were white with blond hair. They were driving a gray Cherokee.

Angel Garcia’s parents say they maintained close contact with their son, and that it wasn’t normal to go long periods without speaking to him. It was also strange that Angel didn’t communicate with his girlfriend.

During the investigation, Connecticut law enforcement detectives found there was no activity on Angel’s cell phone or bank records.

The page Missing Angel Garcia is on Facebook. There is also a website dedicated to the case. The site offers the following information about Angel Garcia.

Missing Date: Oct 21, 2011

Missing From: Hartford, CT

Race: Hispanic / Male

Age at Time Missing: 19 years old Age in 2013: 21 years old

Height: 5’8″ Weight: 180 lbs

Hair: Brown, longer usually worn pulled back Eyes: Brown

Clothing: a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers with a red design.

Scars: Scar Right hand on knuckles, Right Knee, on Chin.

Moles: On upper lip, on Upper Back and on upper right chest.

Other: Pierced Ears

Disappeared airs this Sunday, June 18, at 9 p.m. on Investigation Discovery Channel. What happened to Angel Garcia that night? Do you believe the car chase angle?

