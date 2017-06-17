Kim Kardashian West Reveals Details About New Makeup Line [Photos]

Kim Kardashian West has shared some new photos of her upcoming makeup line. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently announced that she would be releasing her own brand of makeup, the first launch coming on June 21, 2017.

On Friday, Kim Kardashian finally shared more information about her new products via Instagram and fans are already super excited to buy the items and give them a try.

Kim announced that she would be releasing Crème Contour and Highlight Kits at 9:00 a.m. PST on Wednesday. She also revealed the price points of her products. Each kit will be sold for $48. It is unclear if she will be offering free shipping. She is releasing four kits, a light, a medium, a dark, and a deep dark, one to best match each skintone. Kim also said that each kit comes with a “dual-ended contour stick” and a “dual-ended highlight stick.” The highlight stick has both a matte and a shimmer highlight. There is also a sponge blending tool included for application purposes.

Kim Kardashian’s new makeup launch comes less than two years after her sister, Kylie Jenner, launched her own makeup line. Kylie started with a couple of “lip kits” which consisted of a matte lip color and a corresponding lip liner. Her first three colors, “Candy K,” a soft, warm nude, “Dolce K,” a medium beige nud, and “True Brown K,” a deep chocolate brown, were released on November 30, 2015. All three lip kits sold out within minutes of their release.

From there, Jenner launched more items as part of her line. She now has a cosmetics empire consisting of everything from velvet and matte lip glosses to eyeshadows, highlighters, and just about everything in between (she does not currently offer a foundation or a concealer).

Here are the shades in each kit… light and medium kits on top row, and dark and deep dark kits on the bottom row. Swipe to see the individual shades in each kit… @kkwbeauty A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 16, 2017 at 5:51pm PDT

My Crème Contour and Highlight Kits are launching on 6.21 at 9am PST only on KKWBEAUTY.COM @kkwbeauty and they are $48 each! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 16, 2017 at 5:54pm PDT

Kim Kardashian will more than likely have the same success as Kylie Jenner has had. It’s unknown how many more items Kardashian plans to release or if she will have a full makeup line, but it seems clear that she’s taking a cue from Kylie (she’s even calling her products “kits”).

Are you interested in trying Kim Kardashian’s new makeup line? Do you think that she will have success like Kylie has?

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]