‘Jurassic World’ Writer Talks The Return Of Ian Malcolm And How The Sequel Will Be Different

There is still a full year to go until the Jurassic World sequel hits theaters, but the anticipation is already building up and a lot of it has to do with Jeff Goldblum. The character of Ian Malcolm is returning to the dinosaur franchise for the first time in a long time, and it is going to be quite interesting. Producer and writer Colin Trevorrow spoke recently about Goldblum’s return and just how he has influenced the sequel to Jurassic World.

Right now, the movie is right in the middle of production and Trevorrow took some time to speak with Happy Sad Confused about how filming is going. As transcribed by Screen Rant, the producer and writer for the Jurassic World sequel said that he actually went back to Michael Crichton’s novel from 1990 to come up with Ian Malcolm’s dialogue style.

Along with using the novel as inspiration, Trevorrow also spoke with Jeff Goldblum in order to make sure that the character of Ian Malcolm is presented correctly.

“You know, I did rely on [Michael] Crichton for a lot. I used a lot of Crichton dialogue. Maybe one of my highlights of this whole process is Goldblum. Jeff Goldblum called me – and I’m not going to do an impression – but he was like, ‘Look, I’ve added a couple of things, and I thought I’d perform it for you.’ [Laughs] Oh, great, okay. So, we sat on the phone for an hour as he ran these lines, and I talked about it. And, I mean, that’s – it was almost better than being there on set. It was great.”

You can’t deny that hearing Jeff Goldblum reciting your dialogue back to you in his iconic voice has to be one of the best experiences ever. Well, Trevorrow can hear it happen all the time now as Goldblum is on the set and bringing Ian Malcolm back to life.

Always good to have an old friend back on the set. @JurassicWorld #JurassicWorld2 pic.twitter.com/ryDAXgS5Xx — Frank Marshall (@LeDoctor) June 15, 2017

Many have wondered just how the Jurassic World sequel would differ from the first film, and it has already been revealed that it world be “scarier” and “darker.” By the time it hits theaters on June 22, 2018, three years will have passed and Trevorrow says that helps.

In the first movie, there were introductions to new characters and in the sequel, they’re able to build more on those established names.

“It’s just deeper, more character-based, and it definitely leans into suspense, especially in the second half…It does have the big action in the middle. There’s a sequence in the middle that I’ve been watching – I mean, I watch dailies every day – but I’ve started to see stuff come together, and it’s just insane.”

For the most part, Jurassic World essentially acted as if the Jurassic Park sequels never happened and it ended up really working for the whole storyline.

And that’s a wrap for Jurassic World 2 in England!!!!!! Next stop, Oahu!!! pic.twitter.com/AzFddZ9XK7 — Reel News Hawaii (@reelnewshawaii) May 27, 2017

The sequel to Jurassic World is going to see the returns of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard from the first film, but there is going to be so much more. Danielle Pineda, Rafe Spall, Ted Levine, Toby Jones, James Cromwell, and others are joining the cast to up the fear and action. Colin Trevorrow seems truly excited about what is to come and it can only get better with Jeff Goldblum coming back as Ian Malcolm.

