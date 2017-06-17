Lena Dunham Sends Message Of Support To Sexual Assault Victims After Cosby Jurors Fail To Reach Verdict

On Saturday morning, a mistrial was announced in the highly-publicized Bill Cosby sexual assault trial after jurors failed to reach a verdict in the controversial case. Now, feminist icon Lena Dunham has taken to Twitter to share her support with victims of sexual assault in the wake of the trial’s outcome, which is highly disturbing to many victim’s rights advocates.

Over the course of the last several years, Bill Cosby has been accused of sexual assault and even of drugging his victims by dozens of women. The criminal trial in Pennsylvania, which ended Saturday in a mistrial after days of unsuccessful deliberations, was the only Cosby case that had made it to the criminal court system. Cosby faced up to 10 years in prison each for three counts of aggravated indecent assault. At 79-years-old, it appeared likely that the comedian would spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted.

Bill Cosby was accused of drugging and sexually assaulting alleged victim Andrea Constand in January 2004. At the time of the alleged assault, Constand was an employee of Temple University, Cosby’s alma mater. Cosby pleaded not-guilty to Andrea Constand’s allegations, and the married star has always asserted that their sexual contact was consensual.

According to Lena Dunham, the case and Saturday’s mistrial are about far more then Cosby himself. Dunham wrote that the case is even bigger than the star’s alleged victims and touches all women, according to People.

Bill Cosby's trial is about much more than Bill Cosby. When women see justice served, their own fear & trauma are eased. When they don't… — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 17, 2017

Dunham went on to share her compassion for every sexual assault survivor, whether a victim of Cosby or anyone else. Whether the person saw justice in their own case or not. According to Lena Dunham, she sees each and every one of them and recognizes the trauma of reliving a sexual assault while hoping another woman is able to turn violence and injustice into justice served.

Judge declares mistrial in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case https://t.co/5p91xjhHg9 — Metro (@MetroUK) June 17, 2017

Dunham also shared her thoughts on the additional trauma sexual assault victims deal with when they are called “liars,” whether they are the one on the stand or not, calling the process (either from the point of view of defendant or mere victimized bystander) an “unimaginable grind.”

Survivors of sexual assault have to watch every day as the legal system calls them liars and denies their truth. It is an unimaginable grind — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 17, 2017

To every sexual assault survivor on this “dark” day for victims Lena Dunham is with you. Or at least her heart is. Metaphorically.

Lena Dunham Sends Message of Support to Survivors of Sexual Assault After Bill Cosby Mistrial https://t.co/zT0Kbn12mS — People Magazine (@people) June 17, 2017

The Girls actress also wrote to sex assault survivors that she loves them.

My heart is with every survivor reliving the erasure of their own experience today. I see you. I love you. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 17, 2017

Dunham ended her multi-tweet homage to the Cosby mistrial and sexual assault victims everywhere by reassuring them that whatever they need to do to get through is “okay,” and that they should do what they need to do to honor themselves and “feel whole” in the wake of the news that Bill Cosby will remain (for now at least) a free man.

ps It's okay to check out of the news and honor yourself today. Do whatever you need to feel whole. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 17, 2017

Lena Dunham wasn’t the only on to use social media to reach out to Cosby’s victims as the star and his legal team celebrated a victory and his wife Camille publicly badgered prosecutors in the wake of Saturday’s mistrial announcement. Among a plethora of others, the folks behind the Women’s March took to Twitter to declare the Saturday decision an “injustice for all women.”

A mistrial for Cosby.

An injustice for all women. — Women's March (@womensmarch) June 17, 2017

While Cosby and his legal team are currently celebration the small legal victory that has spared the former Cosby Show star jail time and a felony conviction, Pennsylvania prosecutors have vowed to retry the case and seek justice for the sole woman among the 60 Cosby accusers who has managed to see her allegations against the star result in a criminal trial.

What do you think about Lena Dunham’s response to the Cosby mistrial? Was it an appropriate reaction to a disappointing lack of a verdict, or did it cross a line because Bill Cosby is “innocent until proven guilty?” Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by ESBP/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images]