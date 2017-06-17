Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Jet To South Of France

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are enjoying some downtime together in the South of France. The couple decided to jet away on a mini-vacation this week, both getting a bit of a break from their busy schedules that allowed them to do so.

According to TMZ, Rodriguez and Lopez were spotted on a yacht off the coast of Antibes earlier this week. Lopez was looking super hot in an ivory-hued crochet monokini while her beau relaxed on the deck. He was seen diving into the ocean at times and both really appeared to be enjoying the gorgeous weather — and the view.

Fans are happy to hear that Lopez and Rodriguez were able to get away for a bit. Their lives are so hectic with everything they’ve got going on, so it’s fair to say that they deserve a break.

In addition to their busy work schedules, J.Lo and A-Rod have had a crazy couple of weeks. Rodriguez has been hit by a scandal that could have the potential to end his relationship with Lopez if it turns out to be true.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a woman came forward claiming that Rodriguez had been texting her and wanting to see her whilst he was dating Lopez. The former New York Yankees slugger has obtained an attorney and was said to be ready to fight back, but it seems like the woman — identified as fitness model Lauren Hunter — has stopped, at least for the time being.

Neither Lopez nor Rodriguez has commented publicly on the claims made by Hunter. If this woman’s goal was to break these two up, she has seemingly failed. As you can see from the photo above (posted by Lopez on Friday), these two are really enjoying each other’s company and don’t seem to have a care in the world.

Happy Sunday everybody!! #sundayfunday ????????????????????????????@lacarba A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 4, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

Their relationship may still be “new,” but sources have said that this is really different from both J.Lo and A-Rod (who are now lovingly referred to as J-Rod). Do you think that their relationship will last? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly]