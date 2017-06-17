Kenya Moore New Husband: Matt Jordan Claims She Had An Affair During Their Relationship

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore surprised fans when it was revealed that she got married. Who did Kenya Moore marry? Many fans wonder as the latest rumor report suggests her new husband is an investment banker named Marc Daly, who her ex Matt Jordan claims to know.

Matt Jordan, whose relationship with Kenya Moore was documented in the latest season of Real Housewives of Atlanta, claims that Kenya had an affair with her current husband in a long Instagram post, which you can read below. Jordan claims that he is heartbroken and found out from a stranger that she is married. He also claims to have lost income and opportunities due to the allegations of domestic abuse and the restraining order Kenya requested.

Kenya Moore has shared the first photograph from her wedding to her new husband, who is allegedly Marc Daly. The 46-year-old reality star got married in St Lucia but has refused to reveal the identity of her husband. Some fans speculate that he will appear in the upcoming season of Real Housewives of Atlanta, which will feature the return of Nene Leakes.

In the Instagram post saved by The Shade Room, Matt Jordan admits defeat in getting Kenya back and wishes her the best. In the last season of RHOA, Kenya Moore had a spat with Kim Zolciak where she told her to go back to her unemployed husband, to which Kim replied that at least she has one.

#MattJordan speaks out after #KenyaMoore confirms her marriage A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 17, 2017 at 8:12am PDT

Some fans commented that Kenya may have rushed into the marriage to prove a point as she was dating Matt Jordan just last year.

A good man is hard to find but true love is even harder. I found both. ???????????????????? #truelove #agoodman #wife #god #happiness #crazyinlove #kenyamoore A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jun 16, 2017 at 11:16am PDT

In her Instagram post announcing her marriage, Kenya says that she is crazy in love in one of the hashtags. She also gushes about her new husband, stating that a good man is hard to find and she is truly in love.

Matt Jordan previously claimed that Kenya has been seeing another man before the wedding was announced. However, some fans have questioned his mental state after his explosive fight with fellow cast mate Peter Thomas at a radio station earlier this year.

None of the women of RHOA has publicly commented on her shocking marriage. Fans of the reality show remain skeptical until more information surrounding the marriage becomes available. Marc Daly is yet to be confirmed as the mystery man but reports suggest that he is an owner of a bar in New York. It is unclear if the rumored newly weds live in the same state.

