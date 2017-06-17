Chris Jericho Not Expected To Return To WWE This Year

After having what could’ve been his best run in WWE, it doesn’t look like Chris Jericho will return to the company this year.

According to Cageside Seats, Jericho isn’t expected to make his return to WWE this year, which contradicts an earlier report made by the Inquisitr.

Jericho was last seen on the May 2 episode of SmackDown, where he dropped the United States Championship back to Kevin Owens after winning it from him just two days prior. It was Jericho’s one and only appearance on the brand since switching over from Raw.

During a recent interview with the Washington Post, Jericho said that it’ll be a long time before he returns to WWE, adding that he might not ever return to the company. Of course, this isn’t the first time that he’s said that he may never return, so people aren’t taking that comment very seriously.

However, what people are taking seriously is the fact that it’ll be quite a while before he returns to WWE, as he’s currently on tour with his rock band Fozzy. The band is expected to release their newest studio album later this year, which is likely the main reason why Jericho isn’t expected to return to WWE this year.

Jericho, who is 46-years-old, has been preparing for life after wrestling for quite some time now, as he’s made Fozzy his top priority. He’s also taken on a number of acting roles; he did a YouTube series called But I’m Chris Jericho, and he was the host of the SyFy Channel show Robot Combat League. He’s also the host of Talk is Jericho on Podcast One, where he has his own network, which is called the Jericho Network. So, the first-ever Undisputed Champion has a ton going on outside of WWE.

Jericho left WWE when he was more popular than ever, so his return, whenever it happens, will definitely be a big deal. As for when it’ll be, well, with Jericho, you never know. He could show up at a random house show somewhere, or he could just return out of nowhere on television. That’s the great thing about Jericho — you never really know what to expect.

