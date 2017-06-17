‘Attack On Titan’ Season 3 Release Date Confirmed: AoT ‘Shingeki no Kyojin’ S3 Episode 1 Sooner Than Expected

The Attack On Titan Season 3 release date has officially been confirmed by the studio shortly after the airing of Attack On Titan Season 2 Episode 12 in Japan. This is good news indeed since the time gap between the first and second seasons was about four years. Needless to say, AoT fans have a titan-like hunger for more Shingeki no Kyojin anime so it’s good to see that studio WiT is letting everyone know right off the bat what their plans for the future are.

After all, AoT Season 2 was only 12 episodes long, which seemed very odd considering the popularity of the anime series. Most people assumed the second season would be 25 episodes like the first season. At the same time, based on the story arcs of the Shingeki no Jyojin manga, it actually made sense to produce a single cour season while the next major manga story arc would seem to require at least 20 to 25 episodes to give the story justice. Unfortunately, studio WiT has yet to confirm the number of episodes for Attack On Titan Season 3.

We also do not know the exact Shingeki no Kyojin Season 3 release date yet. What we do know is the year. The official announcement was made from the Attack On Titan Twitter account and the included message was very brief and to the point.

“TV Anime Attack On Titan Season 3: We have decided to start in 2018! Continue to support the TV anime Shingeki no Kyojin! Please look forward to the next report!#shingeki” they tweeted out.

So when is the Attack On Titan Season 3 release date exactly? At this time, fans can only speculate based on the production schedule of studio WiT. It is known that the anime studio is creating Mahoutsukai no Yome (The Ancient Magus Bride), a 24-episode anime series that tells the story of a young girl who eventually becomes the apprentice and bride of a magus. Previous reports have also pointed out that Attack on Titan Season 3 will be produced by studio WiT after Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress Season 2, an anime which some argue has similar thematic elements to Shingeki no Kyojin. This probably means anime fans can safely rule out the Winter 2018 anime season for the Attack On Titan Season 3 release date. If AoT Season 3 is a two-cour season then most likely it’ll air starting in Spring or Summer 2018 and continue through Summer or Fall 2018.

For those looking for Attack On Titan spoilers, please check out the previous article contained in the link, but in the meantime, keep checking back for the final word on the Attack On Titan Season 3 release date!

[Featured Image by Studio WiT]