Last Monday night, Roman Reigns didn’t appear on WWE Monday Night Raw but he did make a Twitter announcement that he would be at Raw this upcoming Monday to make a huge announcement. Roman also teased that fans won’t like his announcement. Former Shield partner Seth Rollins also plans to make a huge announcement and the WWE said that Rollins’ announcement will come during SportsCenter on ESPN on Monday morning.

While Roman Reigns will make his announcement on Monday Night Raw and already said that it is about his SummerSlam plans, Seth Rollins’ announcement remains a mystery. However, word is that Seth will reveal on SportsCenter that he is this year’s cover star for WWE 2K18.

Seth Rollins is an interesting choice for the WWE 2K brand. Last year, the cover wrestler was Brock Lesnar, one of the biggest stars in the company. In 2016, it was Stone Cold Steve Austin, the most popular star from the Attitude Era. The two years before that saw The Rock and John Cena, once again two of the biggest stars in the WWE.

Even when CM Punk was the cover wrestler in 2013, he was working an angle as the longest reigning WWE Champion in the modern era. The only other wrestler to grace the main game cover was Randy Orton in 2012.

Seth Rollins is a former WWE world champion but hasn’t done much since he injured his knee two years ago. Seth did get a high profile match and win over Triple H at WrestleMania 33 this year and one has to wonder if the Rollins WWE 2K18 cover means big things are coming for Seth Rollins.

The WWE has also had special limited edition covers in recent years with legends of the business. The Ultimate Warrior, Sting, and Bill Goldberg all got special editions when they made their returns to the WWE. There is no word yet on this year’s special limited edition covers but Kurt Angle returning to the WWE makes it look like the perfect star is in place to join Seth Rollins on the cover of WWE 2K18.

As for Roman Reigns announcement on WWE Monday Night Raw, it is expected that Roman will demand a WWE Universal Championship title shot against the winner of Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe at SummerSlam.

The current WWE rumors indicate that Braun Strowman will make his huge return during the announcement and set up a match with Roman Reigns for Great Balls of Fire in July, with the winner moving on to the main event of SummerSlam. Seth Rollins is involved in a feud right now with Bray Wyatt and the two should wrestle at Great Balls of Fire as well.