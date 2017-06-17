Philando Castile Shooting: Emily Ratajkowski Voices Support On Instagram, As Verdict Frees Jeronimo Yanez

Emily Ratajkowski is more than just a bikini model. Even though she is best known for dropping her clothes and showing skin generously on Instagram and elsewhere, Ratajkowski has just proved that her presence on social media means much more than that. As the Philando Castile shooting verdict goes in Minnesota police officer Jeronimo Yanez’s favor, the bikini model expressed her support for the cause in one of her Instagram posts.

A number of media publications are covering Emily Ratajkowski’s boat trip to Italy on Friday. However, there is hardly any coverage about her support from Philando Castile, whose death has caused outrage all over. Castile is viewed as the latest victim of force by police. The accused, Yanez, fatally shot Castile after pulling him over. The victim was accompanied by girlfriend Diamond Reynolds and her baby daughter when he was shot seven times by Yanez.

The verdict found the Minnesota police officer “not guilty,” even though there has been wide public demand for his conviction. Yanez was acquitted of second-degree manslaughter, as well as intentional discharge of firearm that endangers safety, CNN reported.

The victim’s mother, Valerie Castile, blamed the system for failing the black community. She said she was disappointed with the state of Minnesota, as her son died for telling the truth. After having been pulled over, Castile told Yanez that he had a licensed gun. The officer started shooting soon after.

#PhilandoCastile’s mother after verdict: “The system continues to fail black people and it will continue to fail you all.” A post shared by efb. (@entertainmentforbreakfast) on Jun 16, 2017 at 2:14pm PDT

Not everyone expected Emily Ratajkowski to raise her voice against the alleged injustice involved in the Philando Castile shooting. The world would apparently be happy if she continues to flaunt her perfect body in crop tops and thongs. Many may consider her as one of the unlikeliest people to talk about social justice.

Emily shared a black and white picture on her Instagram profile. In the photo, a black woman is seen holding a banner that says “resist.” Another person in the photo holds a banner that says, “people over power.” Ratajkowski captioned the image with “No justice, no peace,” as she used two hashtags to show her support: #philandocastile and #sayhisname.

No justice, no peace. #philandocastile #sayhisname A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jun 16, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

The first hashtag has more than 170,000 posts on Instagram. There is huge support for Philando Castile, and Emily Ratajkowski has joined the movement.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]