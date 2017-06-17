Justin Bobby Brescia Update: Audrina Patridge’s Ex Says He Likes His Kid-Free Life Just Fine

Justin Bobby Brescia has traded reality TV for rock ‘n’ roll. The Hills alum, who was given the Justin Bobby nickname during his reign on the MTV reality show, is now known as BobbyrocK. Brescia’s one-man alternative punk rock band will soon hit the road for a tour, and the former reality star said he is now living the dream 10 years after The Hills turned him from hairdresser to reality star.

While The Hills kids are now all adulting and in their 30s, in an interview with Us Weekly, Justin Bobby revealed that, unlike his former co-stars, he has no desire to be tied down. The Hills has had a bit of a baby boom in the past few years, with Brescia’s ex-girlfriends Audrina Patridge and Kristin Cavallari already moms, and original show star Lauren Conrad, pal Whitney Port, and Speidi (aka Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag) all set to welcome babies in the near future.

Brescia, now 35, told Us he doesn’t want to be a rock star on the road with a wife and kids waiting for him at home. Justin Bobby did say he wishes his former co-stars “happy, successful, healthy pregnancies,” but admitted the dad life is not for him. At least not right now.

“Multiple lives will thrive because of these mothers,” Justin Bobby Brescia said of the female Hills stars.

“I commend them. There’s a lot of respect there and I do have a lot of love for mamas everywhere.”

My first mothers day???????? I can't imagine life with out this little bundle of joy… she is my everything ❤️ thanks for the pic @samanthapatridge A post shared by Audrina Patridge-Bohan (@audrinapatridge) on May 14, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

Brescia noted that Audrina, whom he dated on and off until The Hills ended its six-season run in 2010 and is now married to Corey Bohan, always had maternal spirit.

“If the right guy was around [during The Hills], she probably would have done it then, too,” Justin Bobby said. But Brescia knows he was not that guy. When asked if Patridge was “the one that got away,” Justin Bobby laughed the notion off.

“No! No, thank you!” Brescia told Us. “I like my life the way it is right now.”

While he has no interest in jumping in on The Hills baby trend right now, Justin Bobby admitted that at some point in his 40s he will be ready to settle down. But first, he plans to travel the world as a single guy and do everything that makes him happy right now.

Ahead of The Hills 10th anniversary last year, Brescia said one of his most memorable scenes on the MTV reality show, in which he seemingly took off on his motorcycle and left Audrina alone at the beach, didn’t actually happen the way it was shown on TV.

“That was pretty misconstrued because they asked if I could do a shot where I drive away with her or ride away with her,” Justin Bobby told ET. “And then they had brought a helmet with her, for her, and I showed up, I filmed and they’re like, ‘Oh, we’re not gonna do this shot. You don’t need to leave with her.’ But they shot the helmet left by itself and me taking off, and they’re like, ‘He left her.’ And I’m like, ‘What?’ I didn’t leave her. I’d never do that.”

You can see the infamous scene Justin Bobby Brescia is talking about below.

[Featured Image by John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV.com]