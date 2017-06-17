Rashida Jones Shares Adorable Photo Of ‘Parks And Recreation’ Mini-Reunion

It may be over two years since the cast of Parks and Recreation was last on our screens, but fans of NBC’s quirky upbeat sitcom will be pleased to hear that the cast still hang out together. In fact, Rashida Jones, who played Ann Perkins in the NBC comedy, recently shared an adorable photo of a mini-reunion with some of the show’s main cast members.

According to Digital Spy, Jones took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of her mini-reunion with Amy Poehler, who played Leslie Knope, Aziz Ansari, who played Tom Haverford, and Aubrey Plaza, who played April Ludgate in the sitcom. The photo, which has attracted over 120,000 likes at the time of writing, is captioned “#TBT to last month with this crew. #parks4life”

That being said, the reunion didn’t involve all of the show’s major cast members, with Chris Pratt, Nick Offerman, Adam Scott, and Rob Lowe noticeably absent. However, considering each of the show’s cast members are now off working on various different projects, it’s no surprise that they couldn’t all be present for Jones and Poehler’s little reunion.

In fact, Amy Poehler and Rashida Jones have been spending a good deal of time with each other lately. According to Glamour, Poehler recently made an appearance at their annual awards ceremony to accept their Inspiration of the Year award. During which, she spoke about the strong onscreen female relationship between her character Leslie Knope and Rashida Jones’ character Ann Perkins over the course of the show’s seven seasons before speculating about their characters’ futures.

“Rashida, you are as wide of heart as you are thin of the wrist. I’m very proud of how we celebrated the strength of female relationships on Parks and Recreation,” she said. “I’d like to think our characters of Leslie and Ann would spend their last days together in some kind of polyamorous situation that benefits both of them financially.”

Whilst accepting the award, Poehler also took the opportunity to mock President Donald Trump, of whom she has been a vocal critic in the past.

“It does feel silly to accept this award this year but, in the US, this year is all about undeserved wins,” she said referring to Donald Trump’s surprise victory in November’s presidential election. “I’m the most glamorous, I’m the most beautiful, this win is huge, nobody respects glamorous women like I do.”

Poehler has remained incredibly active since Parks and Recreation came to an end in 2015. She’s currently set to star alongside Will Ferrell in The House– in which, after destroying their daughter’s college fund, husband and wife Scott (Ferrell) and Kate (Poehler) team up with their neighbors to start an illegal casino in his basement to make money.

The House is scheduled to be released on June 30.

