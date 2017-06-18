Blake Shelton Celebrates 41st Birthday, And Gwen Stefani Posts Cute ‘Summer Love’ Pics

Blake Shelton turned 41 on Sunday, June 18th, and his sweetheart Gwen Stefani didn’t neglect her country crooner on his birthday. Gwen started her love fest early by sharing photos on social media of her “summer love” Blake on the day before his birthday. As for those ongoing rumors about when and if Stefani and Shelton will tie the knot, the songstress doesn’t seem ready to offer up any clues on Instagram or Twitter.

Instead, Stefani is putting the focus on her love for the birthday boy on both social media platforms. She and Shelton “are so in love,” summed up ET, which revealed that the 47-year-old songstress and her country crooner boyfriend devoted Saturday to celebrating each other’s company.

Gwen didn’t hesitate to use the L word (love) when she turned to Twitter. She tweeted a picture of herself on a boat with a hidden view of Shelton, then teased fans with her “summer love” message about Blake.

“#SummerLove gx #theguybehindme.”

While Stefani played coy on Twitter, she got more direct on Instagram with her photo of Shelton. Fans caught a view of Blake when Gwen shared a photo of part of his face on Instagram, with his arm pointing out a beautiful sunset.

“#godisgood,” wrote Stefani about the photo showing Shelton.

Fans got the message, wishing Blake happy birthday and teasing Gwen.

“God may be good but @blakeshelton is much better haha.”

And some used the “happy birthday” messages as an opportunity to hint at the possibility that Stefani and Shelton could form a family.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY Blakeeeee!!!!!” posted another follower. “As you are already the luckiest guy I wish you to continue #LOVE#TrueMusic and the beautiful journey with your soulmate #GodIsGood #EternalLove#GwenAndBlake #FamilyLife.”

#godisgood ???????? ????????????gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 17, 2017 at 6:26pm PDT

While most of the focus was on her sweetheart Blake, Gwen also took time to wish another man in her life happy birthday. Stefani posted a happy birthday wish for her brother Eric.

“Happy birthday to one of the most talented humans I know @ericstefanicartoons gx,” wrote the songstress.

Because Shelton’s birthday just happens to fall on Father’s Day, Hollywood Life celebrated Blake’s special day by noting just how often he’s shown he would be a great dad to Gwen’s sons. Although Shelton doesn’t have any kids, he’s been seen spending plenty of time with Stefani’s three boys.

In the year and a half that Gwen and Blake have been a couple, he’s become well-acquainted with her sons, Kingston, 11, Zuma, 8, and Apollo Rossdale, 3. Shelton has vacationed with Stefani and her sons, and he’s even gone with them all to Disneyland.

Blake proved he knows what’s involved in being a dad by taking on the task of entertaining the boys as they waited in long lines. And when little Apollo got tired, the country crooner even carried Gwen’s youngest son around Disneyland.

Life in Oklahoma means plenty of room to roam, and Shelton introduced Stefani’s sons to life in the Midwest. Gwen has shared videos of her sons enjoying the area, and Blake has treated the boys to experiences such as hiking in the woods and fishing.

Does all this time together with Stefani’s family mean Shelton might pop the question to turn his birthday and Father’s Day into a holiday to remember? It doesn’t seem likely that Gwen will get engaged to birthday boy Blake anytime soon, according to a close source quoted by Celebrity Insider.

The insider revealed that the couple refuses to be pressured into getting married.

“They are taking it all in stride and are refusing to be pressured into doing something that they do not want to do.”

As for what Gwen might have given Blake for his June 18 celebration, the source revealed that the presents include a 200-year-old vintage pocket watch because of his love for American history. Although the watch reportedly cost thousands of dollars, Stefani feels it’s “worth it” to give the country crooner a gift that he’ll love, according to the insider.

