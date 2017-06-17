Johnny Depp To Set Up Tent And Camp At Glastonbury, Amid Backlash Over Booking Due To Heard

Glastonbury is one of the UK’s and the world’s biggest music festivals and will be gaining one Hollywood star as a headliner, not as just a guest, but as a camper and participant. Johnny Depp is reportedly set to be a part of the muddy event by camping like all other attendees.

The report about Depp’s intentions at Glastonbury come via his own good friend, filmmaker Julien Temple. The Mirror relays the reason behind Depp’s decision and Temple’s words on the subject.

“Filmmaker Julien Temple, who’s been Johnny’s pal since the 1980s, says the Pirates of the Caribbean star is ‘in for a penny, in for a pound’ at the annual Somerset mudbath. ‘He’s never been to Glastonbury, so that was our big selling point, that it involved seeing the festival.'”

Additionally, Depp is partaking in the Glastonbury festivities for his current project – he will be launching “the new Cineramageddon four-day film festival installation which Julien is curating.”

And as it turns out, Johnny Depp is not opposed to experiencing all that goes along with Glastonbury. He will, in fact, be camping in the muddy conditions. Temple shares that Depp will be setting up a tent and will be “in his element” at the event. The filmmaker noted, however, that Depp’s location will not be disclosed.

#Glastonbury2017 news: Johnny Depp, @liamgallagher and an American astronaut have been added to the line-up https://t.co/i4jUTtwYWp — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 12, 2017

Temple goes on to relay that Depp will likely be there all days but the last, and on Thursday will present his film The Libertine, which was shot in the area. As noted by the publication, Depp will then “watch himself in the movie in a VIP limo at the drive-in style cinema, where 2,000 festival goers will sit in classic cars mutated by sculptor Joe Rush.”

Johnny Depp is all set for Glastonbury 2017’s ‘Cinerarmageddon’https://t.co/ck2tRWHxBO pic.twitter.com/9re1F03oZd — Yahoo Movies UK (@YahooMoviesUK) June 12, 2017

There has been some criticism, however, regarding the festival organizers booking Depp, due to his rumored abuse against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Organizers have responded to the criticism and defend booking the notable actor. Emily Eavis, the main organizer of the event, spoke out stating that if you start looking at each guest’s morals and ethics, it would be tough to book anyone. She, therefore, stands behind her decision, as NME notes.

