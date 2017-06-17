Nate Diaz May Fight Conor McGregor This Year As The Irish Star Is Set To Fight Floyd Mayweather

UFC lightweight contender Nate Diaz reminded fans that he defeated Conor McGregor with an epic Instagram post that went viral in response to the Floyd Mayweather announcement. The two UFC lightweights went up to welterweight and slugged it out at UFC 196 where Diaz out boxed the Irish superstar and sunk in a rear-naked choke when McGregor shot for a takedown.

McGregor demanded the two meet again at UFC 202 where The Notorious got revenge in a closely contested five-round war where he landed several knockdowns in the first two rounds. Conor went on to finish Eddie Alvarez for the UFC Lightweight Championship and has now set his sights on a blockbuster bout with undefeated defensive genius Floyd Mayweather.

While most boxing analysts limit McGregor’s odds of victory to a puncher’s chance, the Irish superstar believes his left hand will secure a knockout in August. UFC President Dana White revealed that Conor McGregor plans to fight in the UFC at the end of the year. While the likely opponent will be the winner of Tony Ferguson and Khabib, The Notorious may complete his trilogy with Nate Diaz instead. Their second bout holds the record for the biggest PPV event for the company and the fight is considered one of the most entertaining main events.

It's gonna be a good fight for that #2 spot. ???? A post shared by natediaz209 (@natediaz209) on Jun 14, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

After a blockbuster 2016, the UFC is yet to put on a big PPV event in 2017. Therefore, Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor may headline the last PPV event of the year.

THE FIGHT IS ON. A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jun 14, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT

Speaking to TMZ, Nate Diaz is open to the idea of a trilogy fight but tells the publication that he has a lot of things going on. Earlier this year, Nate revealed that he is training for a triathlon with his brother Nick Diaz and is not interested in taking any UFC bouts unless it is with Conor McGregor. Diaz also revealed to Ariel Helwani a conspiracy theory involving UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson and Conor McGregor. Diaz stated that they share a manager and the UFC is pressuring him to take the fight. The Ultimate Fighter winner also claims the UFC wants him to fight Ferguson in a PPV bout without receiving any PPV points.

Conor McGregor has repeatedly stated his intentions to have the trilogy fight. Also, coming off a boxing training camp, the odds are better with Diaz than fighting a pure grappler in Khabib as his next UFC bout.

Do you think Conor McGregor will fight Nate Diaz this year?

Leave your thoughts in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Steve Marcus/Getty Images]