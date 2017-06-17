‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7: Jon Snow Is Tyrion Lannister’s Nephew, Fan Theories Hint Just Before Release Date

Thanks to Game of Thrones fan theories, the HBO show never stops being amazing. Fans have talked about so many interesting possibilities so far that one may wonder if the makers of the show may just get inspired. Here comes a shocking twist in the tale. Does Jon Snow and Tyrion Lannister share the same bloodline?

A recent Reddit post has revealed the real name of Jon Snow (Kit Harington), which is Jaehaerys Targaryen. This supports the popular fan theory about Jon Snow’s birth. Even though he is known as “Ned Stark’s bastard,” fans suggest that he is the son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Ned’s sister Lyanna.

If this theory is true, Jon Snow becomes Daenerys’ aka Khaleesi’s nephew. Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) has lost both her brothers, Rhaegar and Viserys. Jon Snow being a Targaryen must strengthen her army. However, there is another fan theory that makes it even more interesting.

Another fan theory suggests that Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) is also a Targaryen. According to the theory, Aerys Targaryen aka the Mad King had an affair with Tywin Lannister’s wife, Joanna. Tywin was apparently aware of the fact that Tyrion was not his son.

Tywin always mentioned that his dislike for his son comes from the fact that he “killed” his mother during birth. However, his deep aversion toward his son was inexplicable, even to the son himself. Tywin even refused to declare him his successor, even though it seemed like a valid option. Just before Tyrion kills him, Tywin says it to his face that the “Imp” was not his son.

As Winter Is Coming notes, it was Tyrion who unchained the dragons. While Rhaegal and Viserion could have burnt him into ashes, they followed his instructions. This may only be possible if Tyrion is a Targaryen, with “dragon blood” in his body.

Tyrion’s appearance is another reason why this fan theory cannot be dismissed altogether. Unlike Jaime and Cersei who have Lannister-like golden blonde hair and green eyes, Tyrion has pale blond hair. As the Targaryens are known for purples eyes and silver hair, the “Half Man” seems to be a mix of the two. He even has one black eye and the other green.

If both the fan theories are true, it makes Daenerys and Tyrion siblings. And Jon Snow is their nephew. Winter is coming, and a number of shocking twists may also be coming with it.

Game Of Thrones Season 7 will start on HBO on July 16.

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]