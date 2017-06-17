‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: More Private Island Romance For Sonny And Carly As Things Heat Up, Josslyn Freaks

General Hospital spoilers reveal that a Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) reunion is inevitable and that the two will soon be sneaking off to a private island together. However, Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) will be furious that her mother is willing to forgive him again. The couple cannot resist each other and after their passionate kiss was interrupted by her daughter, Sonny knows that it’s just a matter of time before Carly is back in his bed.

Sonny was so excited when Carly pitched up at his house. According to General Hospital spoilers, he thought he would be able to lure her into his arms and bed. Instead, Carly used him as a sounding board and told him all of her doubts and reminded him that marriage never works out for the two of them. She talked about the divorce and agreed to return all his assets that he had signed over to her, a big win for Sonny indeed.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that it seems as if Sonny and Carly have let each other’s past affairs go: she sleeping with Jax, and he is making love to Martina Morales, Carly’s lawyer. Honestly, cheating has become so blasé between the two that it has reached a point where they can get over past indiscretions fairly quickly.

Joss threw a wrench in Sonny & Carly's reconciliation. Where do they go from there? #GH starts NOW on ABC! Check your local listings. pic.twitter.com/TAEjyPD6IU — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) June 14, 2017

According to the latest General Hospital spoilers, Sonny doesn’t really want to let Carly go. They have such a history with each other and he really loves her. Celeb Dirty Laundry spoilers state that Carly is the one who actively wants their marriage to end. Part of the reason she is having second thoughts of staying married to Sonny is Josslyn who freaked after she saw her mother and Sonny kissing. General Hospital fans saw how she told her mother that she is making bad decisions again. Josslyn is rightfully angry with Sonny because her dad, Jax, can longer visit her in Port Charles. Sonny did it knowing how much it would hurt Carly’s daughter and intentionally made life for her so much harder.

Caught in the act! Josslyn isn't having any of her mom's back-tracking with Sonny. A brand-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/eTmuuKRhcA — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) June 12, 2017

General Hospital spoilers indicate that Sonny and Carly will sneak off to a private island together to rekindle their romance. They do it behind Josslyn’s back to avoid the inevitable meltdown that she will have. But while the Corinthoses are frolicking on their island of love, General Hospital spoilers state that Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) will rush to warn them of danger coming their way.

What do you think of Carly and Sonny’s renewed romance? Should Carly divorce him anyway?

