Chris Soules: ‘Bachelor’ Star Tested Negative For Drugs And Alcohol After Fatal Crash

Chris Soules was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol when he was involved in a fatal crash that killed an Iowa farmer in April. According to court documents obtained by People magazine, a clinical report issued by the state of Iowa confirms that Chris Soules tested negative for drugs and alcohol after thorough toxicology testing was done on two separate samples of the former Bachelor star’s blood and urine.

Chris Soules was never charged with an alcohol-related offense after the death of fellow farmer Kenneth Moser, but at the time of the crash, there were reports that alcoholic beverage containers were found in the vicinity of the former reality star’s truck. Chris Soules was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, which is a felony.

Chris Soules’ legal team has filed a motion to prohibit any mention of alcohol when the case is presented to the jury. In addition, the lawyers have requested that Moser is not referred to as “victim” during the trial. The new court documents state that Chris Soules is presumed innocent and that since he has not been charged with any crime “asserting he is criminally responsible for the death of the decedent… it is wholly improper for the State or any witness to refer to the decedent as a ‘victim.'”

Now that it has been determined that alcohol was not a factor in the fatal crash, Chris Soules will have to face the hit and run charges. According to TMZ, after hitting Mosher’s tractor with his truck and sending it into a ditch, Chris fled the scene before police arrived. Soules did call 911 to report the accident, but he was gone from the scene by the time responders got there. Police later arrived at Soules’ home but then had to spend hours obtaining a search warrant because Chris was reportedly uncooperative and refused to come outside to speak with them.

In the aftermath of the crash, many of Chris Soules’ former Bachelor co-stars offered their prayers and support to both him and the Mosher family. Chris Soules appeared on three ABC reality shows: The Bachelorette, The Bachelor and Dancing With the Stars. In addition, earlier this year Chris made a cameo on the Freeform Bachelor spinoff, Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After.

Soules returned to Iowa to continue with his farming career, and ahead of the crash scandal, was one of the most popular Bachelor Nation alums. Following the crash, Chris Soules deleted all of his social media accounts.

