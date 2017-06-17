Donald Trump’s impeachment odds are increasing with James Comey’s testimony about Russia investigation into Trump’s administration and multi-million dollar earnings made by the president of the United States in the recent time. According to the currently disclosed income of POTUS, Trump has earned a mixed income of approximately $528.9 million in the last 15 months, which includes the first three months of his presidency, too.

Where So Much Income Came From?

According to a 98-page financial disclosure document released by the Federal Office of Government Ethics, the $500 million income of Donald Trump includes $20 million he earned from his Washington, DC Hotel, $37 million from the Mar-a-Lago resort and $20 million from the nearby golf club he owns in Jupiter, Florida.

The financial disclosure has once again raised the question of Donald Trump still having the ownership interest in his various companies. Unlike previous occupants of the Oval Office, Trump neither divested his assets nor set up a blind trust. There is no law preventing the president from revealing his tax returns but he has said he is under audit and will not release the documents until the audit is over.

What Financial Disclosure Has To Do With Russia Investigation?

The filing does not reflect anything related to the ongoing Russia investigation probe. However, it is said that the report mostly lists limited liability corporations and partnerships that he owns. The president is allegedly not required to list where the entities derive their income. Also, for many of the Trump’s properties, specifically golf courses and resorts, the disclosure lists revenue rather than income, masking their profitability.

In addition, with the current Russia investigation, which Trump called a “witch hunt,” members of the Democratic caucus are apparently voicing more than ever for Donald Trump’s impeachment.

I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

Despite the phony Witch Hunt going on in America, the economic & jobs numbers are great. Regulations way down, jobs and enthusiasm way up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

After 7 months of investigations & committee hearings about my "collusion with the Russians," nobody has been able to show any proof. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history – led by some very bad and conflicted people! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

They all are being secure, too, knowing that investigation results are still not out and impeachment is a big term. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said on Capitol Hill that Donald Trump will “self-impeach.”

“It’s a big deal to talk about impeachment. I think he’s going to self-impeach.”

The federal investigation on Trump into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election by special counsel Robert Mueller has also gained momentum. Though not much has been revealed, Democratic Rep. Brad Sherman believes that Trump’s request to former FBI director James Comey to drop the Russia probe into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is enough to call for a vote of impeachment on the House floor.

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]