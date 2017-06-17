Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Not Planning Their Wedding, And They’re Not Fighting [Debunked]

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have yet to get engaged, but a tabloid is claiming that the two are already having wedding-planning fights. The royal couple reportedly had their first major argument because they were unable to agree on their royal wedding details. A rumor-busting site, however, has debunked the report.

Prince Harry and the Suits actress, who began dating each other in the summer of last year, are apparently serious about their relationship and intend to take it to the next level fairly soon. There have been rumors swirling that the British Royal Prince is planning to propose to Meghan Markle by the end of the year. A report had also claimed that he might propose to her during their African safari trip in October.

Now, it looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have skipped the engagement process and are discussing details about their royal wedding if one believes the report published in the latest issue of Life & Style. The report quoted an insider as saying the two were fighting due to the pressure of planning a royal wedding, according to Gossip Cop.

“Meghan and Harry have been arguing, and it’s all been about their wedding… The pressure of planning a royal wedding is taking a toll and they’re having their first real arguments.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who last month attended Pippa Middleton’s wedding reception, were not on the same page about the kind of wedding they wanted. The Suits actress, who was previously married to Trevor Engelson, reportedly wants a grand wedding, while her boyfriend intends to tie the knot in a small wedding.

The source told the tabloid that Meghan Markle was “pushing for a big, glamorous affair” and wanted to invite her celebrity friends Priyanka Chopra and Serena Williams. Prince Harry, on the other hand, was against anything that would turn their big day into a “tacky Kardashian-style affair.” He was all for a small wedding.

Moreover, another source told the tabloid that Prince Harry, who is fifth in line to the British throne, did not want to upset his royal family with their wedding plans.

“He needs Meghan to realize this is a royal wedding and guests will have to be approved… Harry takes his duties seriously and doesn’t want a wedding that will upset his family.”

The royal prince had taken the help of his sister-in-law Kate Middleton to make Meghan Markle realize the situation and reduce the tension in their relationship, but the latter’s heart was set on a “huge event at Westminster Abbey like Prince William and Kate’s [wedding],” according to the source.

This latest report published by the tabloid might not be true like their previous report about the couple’s engagement. In November, it reported that Meghan Markle had got engaged to Prince Harry, but she would not wear the ring in public because the couple was trying to keep their relationship under the radar.

Gossip Cop, the rumor-busting site, too, has called the tabloid’s report fake. It quoted a source as saying that it was difficult to plan a wedding when they were not even engaged.

“Hard to plan a wedding when they’re not engaged.”

Meghan Markle is currently busy with Suits Season 7’s promotion and filming and because of that, she did not join Prince Harry on his recent trip to Singapore and Australia.

[Featured Image by Jeff Schear/Getty Images]