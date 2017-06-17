‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Nadia Bjorlin Explains Chloe’s Choice, Who Causes More Baby Drama For Nicole?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Chloe Lane will finally do the right thing. Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) was forced to hand baby Holly over after the abduction. However, Chloe changes her mind about keeping the child. She ends up signing over custody of Holly to her biological mother. Unfortunately, Nicole won’t be able to enjoy reuniting with her daughter for long. It turns out that someone else will cause problems due to the custody arrangement. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Nadia Bjorlin explained why Chloe finally decided to hand Holly over and who is responsible for causing Nicole and Holly even more pain.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is going to happen on the NBC soap opera.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Nicole will be shocked by Chloe’s decision. However, fans that were watching the long-running series last week understand what led the surrogate to change her mind. Chloe’s mother, Nancy (Patrika Darbo), explained that the reason she kept Holly was to protect her from Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry). The relationship is over, so Holly can be returned with her mother.

Nicole kidnapped Holly when she was an infant. For those months that they were on the run, the baby bonded with Nicole. Once they returned to Salem, Holly was taken away from the person who had been taking care of her all that time. They shared a bond and it was suddenly ripped away, which is why Chloe was unable to console Holly as she screamed and cried for hours.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Chloe will change her mind about moving away with Holly. She shows up at the Kiriakis mansion with Nicole’s baby.

“Chloe realizes that Nicole that Nicole will do anything for her child because she loves her so much. She never intended for any of this to spin out of control. So she has a change of heart and basically tells Nicole, ‘I know that the court ruled in my favor, but I don’t think it’s right. I’m going to sign over all custody to you.’ From the beginning, Chloe wanted Holly to be safe from Deimos. Now that he’s out of the picture, there really is no reason for her to keep Holly. Obviously, Chloe cares for Holly and wanted to protect her. But rightfully, the child isn’t hers, so she gives her back to Nicole.”

Nadia Bjorlin also revealed what Chloe thinks of Brady and Nicole being together. The actress explained that Chloe really does want the couple to be happy. She is also trying to repair her friendship with Nicole. However, having to give up Nicole’s baby after carrying her for nine months is just too much. The surrogate knows she needs to heal and in order to do that, she needs to leave Salem.

Allowing Nicole to have her baby without any fighting or chaos would be the perfect ending to the storyline. Fans want her to have a happy ending, especially with Arianne Zucker leaving Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers reveal that her joy is going to be short-lived, though. After Chloe leaves town, Nicole finds out that Chloe doesn’t get the last word on who gets Holly. It is the judge that makes the final call.

What do you think of these Days Of Our Lives spoilers regarding custody of Holly? Will the judge allow the biological mother to keep her child? Or will she insist on ripping Nicole and her baby apart once again?

[Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Days Of Our Lives]