‘The Best Dishes Ever’: More About Ainsley Harriott’s New BBC Cooking Show

Are you always trying to find the perfect fail-proof dish to impress friends and family? But somehow your dish never turns out quite as magnificent as you had imagined it would? We all have spent countless Saturdays trying out the perfect roast or trying to come up with the perfect picnic hamper that will wow our loved ones. Step in Ainsley Harriott’s The Best Dishes Ever. With BBC 2’s new show, the days of fretting about meal choices and the best recipes to make them are over.

The Best Dishes Ever is more than a cooking show. According to BBC, “Ainsley Harriott introduces a selection of classic recipes from some of the BBC’s best-loved television chefs.” Each episode of The Best Dishes Ever has a theme and based on the theme, Ainsley chooses the best recipes from the BBC archives that were created by celebrity chefs to create the best dish ever for the occasion.

The first episode of The Best Dishes Ever, entitled “Picnics” will have recipes from the likes of Paul Hollywood, from The Great British Bake Off, and James Martin, from Saturday Kitchen. Imagine a picnic spread with pork pies and quail eggs, mustard, bacon and onion tarts, and the sandwich of all sandwiches.

The full episode list of The Best Dishes Ever is available on BBC and includes episodes such as “Prep in Advance” with the best recipes from The Hairy Bikers, “Speedy Cooking” with Nigella Lawson’s sausage meatballs and Nigel Slater’s finger-licking herb butter squid, “Unusual Combinations” with Michel Roux Junior’s mélange of beef cheeks with pears, garlic and chocolate, and a “Chocolate Special” with Nigella Lawson’s chocolate pasta.

Harriott Ainsley became a household name in the UK when he presented Ready, Steady, Cook. He got an early start to his cooking career, training as a chef at the tender age of 16, and gained experiences by cooking for some of the top hotels. Ainsley was the resident chef on Good Morning with Anne and Nick, and also did a stint on Can’t Cook, Won’t Cook. However, it was only with Ready, Steady, Cook that Harriott Ainsley and his comedic brand of best cooking shot to stardom. Ainsley turned 60 this year.

The 20-part series of The Best Dishes Ever premiers on Sunday 18th of June at 1 p.m. on BBC 2.

[Featured Image by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images]