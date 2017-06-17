Has Amber Rose Just Revealed Secrets About Her Sex Life With Val Chmerkovskiy In Instagram Picture?

Amber Rose may have been flaunting her body on social media. But, that’s only because she is confident about her body. Sebastian’s mother has dismissed a so-called popular notion about her sex life. During the process, she might have revealed a secret about her earlier relationship with Dancing With the Stars pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy.

Amber Rose shared a meme on Instagram that says it’s been six months in 2017 without having any sex. She explained the meme in the caption. She wrote that, while the world might believe she was having orgies all the time, she actually did not have any time for sex. She claims to be a “full-time mom/ businesswoman” who does not have any “time for p*nis.”

If it’s true that Amber Rose hasn’t had any sex in 2017, that includes the period when she was dating Chmerkovskiy. The 33-year-old was first seen with the pro dancer in October 2016. Soon, they declared their affair on social media. Their PDA became a matter of curiosity among fans. However, the affair did not last long as the couple split earlier in February.

Chmerkovskiy confirmed the split on February 12 in one of his Instagram posts. According to his post, the couple decided to mutually part ways a week back. They apparently broke up “with humility and understanding.” He also emphasized that Amber Rose was an incredibly loyal person.

While no specific reason was given for their breakup, one insider told Us Weekly that they were “just too different.” According to another insider, their work schedules did not match. The insider claimed that it was not a serious affair between the two, but there was a possibility that they might hook up again in future.

If Amber Rose’s Instagram post about not having sex in 2017 is to be believed, it may suggest that the couple did not have sex, at least during the last phase of their relationship.

In her latest post, she is seen shaking her derriere for a man who is “over 6’2, has a big D*ck and a lot of money.” Incidentally, Val Chmerkovskiy does not fall in the category. He is six feet, and his net worth is $1.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth estimates. Rose’s ex Wiz Khalifa, nevertheless, is 6′ 4″. His net worth is $45 million.

