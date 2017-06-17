Katie Holmes Stuns At 2017 Fragrance Foundation Awards, Hints At Launching Her Own Line Of Perfumes

Katie Holmes is still flying solo, at least as far as her public image is concerned, but that hasn’t stopped the All We Had director from continuing her social appearances. Holmes recently revealed a love for fragrances when she stopped in at the 2017 Fragrance Foundation Awards and let it slip that the visit wasn’t entirely casual.

Katie Holmes Stuns In White At The 2017 Fragrance Foundation Awards

As AOL reports, Ms. Holmes attended the Fragrance Foundation Awards as a presenter, as well as a fan of the products offered by the event’s participants. Presenting the award, Katie debuted a new white gown when she made her appearance at Alice Tully Hall, the location of the event. The gown, glimmered in the spotlights with gold trim, as the white fabric hugged every inch of Katie’s hourglass figure.

In an Instagram post, which showed off the new design, Holmes thanked designer Zac Posen for the short-sleeved gown and also thanked jeweler Lorraine Schwartz for supplying the gold bracelets seen adorning Holmes’ left wrist.

“Thank you @FragranceFDTN #TFFAwards for a wonderful night. Such an honor to attend and present! @zacposen @lorraineschwartz @djquintero,” Ms. Holmes captioned the image.

Katie also mentioned D.J. Quintero of Statement Artists for doing her hair, which is still short from her recent pixie cut. Holmes’ hair was done in a wavy weave, dangling just above her shoulders, with a frosty coloring adding highlights to her normally darker brown hair color.

Thank you @FragranceFDTN #TFFAwards for a wonderful night. Such an honor to attend and present! @zacposen @lorraineschwartz ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @djquintero A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Jun 14, 2017 at 8:56pm PDT

Katie Holmes Flirts With The Idea Of Developing Her Own Fragrance

People was numbered among the media covering this year’s Fragrance Foundation Awards, which also saw many famous guests, including Karlie Kloss, Anna Chlumsky, Joel McHale, Tommy Dorfman, and Elsa Hosk. While there, reporters spoke with Holmes about her interest, as her hosting duties for the event drew special attention to the actress turned director.

Katie was asked whether she had ever considered developing her own brand of fragrance, possibly collaborating with one of the companies represented at the event.

“I would be very open to that,” said Ms. Holmes. “I love fragrance, I love the design of them, everything that goes into it, going to Paris, smelling, creating that scent, picking the right you know different florals and I’ve done some mixing and I really enjoy it.”

#aboutlastnight @fragrancefdtn @zacposen @djquintero ❤️ A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Jun 15, 2017 at 5:22pm PDT

It’s not unusual for Hollywood A-listers to lend their names to new products. Previously, Kate Hudson launched Fabletics and, of course, Gwyneth Paltrow has her growing Goop company, just to name a couple. If Holmes chooses to pursue her own fragrance brand, the All We Had director might find an exciting new endeavor to add to her resume.

Certainly, fans would flock to stores to grab their own authentic Katie Holmes fragrances.

Incidentally, Ms. Holmes named Jo Malone Orange Blossom as her current favorite scent.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]