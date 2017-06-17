Rihanna Offers Chris Brown Advice Concerning His Daughter Following Karrueche Tran Restraining Order

Rihanna has offered ex-boyfriend Chris Brown some sound advice concerning his daughter Royalty after a restraining order filed by Karrueche Tran was imposed on the “Ayo” hitmaker.

Over a month ago, Karrueche Tran filed a five-year restraining order against Breezy, claiming she was concerned for her safety following their contentious split, XXL Mag reports.

After hearing this, Rihanna reached out to Chris Brown and advised him to “live a good life,” not just for his own sake but for the sake of his 3-year-old daughter, as previously reported by Hollywood Life.

“Rihanna warned Chris that if he can’t learn his lesson soon, his role as a dad may be in jeopardy,” a source close to Riri said.

“She knows how important Royalty is so she told him to stay focused and live a good life for the sake of your daughter.”

Chris Brown’s permanent record has been dented on account of the criminal charges of domestic violence filed against him, and this could potentially jeopardize his prospects in the future. This, subsequently, could negatively affect the future of his daughter as well. That said, Brown, at least judging from his social media accounts, has been a great father to Royal. Just over a month ago, Chris threw his daughter an expensive birthday party and wrote her a sweet birthday message on social media.

“MY BEAUTIFUL BABY GIRL IS OFFICIALLY 3 YEAR OLD!!!!,” Brown wrote, accompanying it with heart emojis, and then adding, “HBD RO RO! I LOVE YOU.”

MY BEAUTIFUL BABY GIRL IS OFFICIALLY 3 YEAR OLD!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. HBD RO RO! I LOVE YOU A post shared by ???????????? (@chrisbrownofficial) on May 27, 2017 at 1:19am PDT

Chris Brown addresses Rihanna beating in Welcome to My Life documentary

Mr. Brown has finally opened up about the Rihanna beating incident in his Welcome to My Life documentary, explaining in great detail what prompted him to physically assault the Barbadian singer inside his car back in 1991, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. He also revealed that he was planning to propose to RiRi just before the fight happened.

Chris Brown Reveals He Was Preparing To Propose To Rihanna Before Infamous Beating (via @HollywoodLife) https://t.co/2W87IdDypS — TMZ (@TMZ) June 11, 2017

Chris admitted that he had been in a relationship with another woman during the early stages of his relationship with Rihanna. The “Work” singer had an inkling that Breezy has another squeeze on the side but Brown denied the accusation, saying that his relationship with the woman was purely professional.

As his relationship with Rihanna turned more serious, Chris Brown finally told her the truth. Since then, RiRi became increasingly more jealous and miserable. The increasing tension between the couple reached its fevered pitch at Clive Davis’ 2009 Grammys pre-party when the woman in question approached Brown and Rihanna at their table to say hi. Rihanna was fuming, and after Brown managed to calm her down a little, they left the party to have a serious talk.

Their fight in the car turned nasty as Brown’s temper got the best of him as he physically assaulted RiRi, leaving her bruised and battered. As expected, the couple went their separate ways following the incident.

In 2013, Rihanna and Brown shocked everyone when they started dating again. They finally separated for good after several months.

The Rihanna beating incident, while already far back in the past, has haunted Chris Brown and his career in the years to come.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]