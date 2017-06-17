Laura Loomer Rushes Stage During Controversial ‘Julius Caesar’ Shakespeare In The Park Production [Video]

Conservative journalist/activist Laura Loomer engaged in some performance art Friday Night in New York City’s Central Park, prompting the hashtag #FreeLaura to trend on Twitter.

Loomer rushed the stage to protest the controversial Trump-related assassination scene of the Shakespeare in the Park production of Julius Caesar at the Delacorte Theater.

In a contemporary interpretation of the play, a Donald Trump lookalike with reddish blond hair and wearing a business suit rather than Roman robes is stabbed to death, a revision that author William Shakespeare never contemplated, but that has made national headlines. Ceasar’s wife, Calpurnia, is said to resemble first lady Melania Trump in the same production.

Some corporate sponsors, like Delta Air Lines and Bank of America, have withdrawn their financial support for the Public Theater’s production because of the play’s offensive content. Others, like CNN parent Times Warner, as well as the New York Times company, are still bankrolling the play.

“Stop the normalization of political violence against the right — this is unacceptable. You cannot promote this kind of violence against Donald Trump,” Loomer shouted as she stormed onto the stage, NBC New York reported.

The play was briefly interrupted as a PA announcer called for security to escort Loomer out of the venue as the audience booed her and cheered at her removal.

At that point, prominent pro-Trump activist Jack Posobiec chimed in from his seat that the audience was equivalent to Joseph Goebbels, Hitler’s propaganda minister, adding that they were inciting terrorism and that the blood of Steve Scalise “is on your hands.”

Scalise is the GOP lawmaker who was critically wounded by a Bernie Sanders supporter in the shooting at the Alexandria, Virginia, softball field on Wednesday. Posobiec was also kicked out by security.

The NYPD charged Loomer, who works for Canada-based Rebel Media, with disorderly conduct and trespassing. She has since been released, pending an August 14 court date.

According to the Rebel website, “The murder-porn remake of Julius Caesar is just the latest attempt to normalize violence against conservatives.”

The organization has vowed to aggressively fight the charges against Loomer in court in furtherance of freedom of speech.

