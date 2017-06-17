‘Little People, Big World’ Matt Roloff’s Daughter Molly Gets Married This Summer, See Her Wedding Registry

After the birth of Baby Jackson, The Little People, Big World family is about to get even bigger. Matt and Amy Roloff’s only daughter, Molly, is about to tie the knot this summer to her fiance of six months. And if Molly is keen on starting her own family immediately after the wedding, Matt and Amy are about to be grandparents of three!

Molly Roloff has not been seen regularly on Little People, Big World since she moved to Spokane, Washington, to pursue her college degree. Last December, the 23-year-old got engaged to Joel Silvius, a reporting analyst whom she met in Spokane.

Amy Roloff first shared the news of her daughter’s engagement last December 23 on her Instagram account. She posted her selfie with Molly while the latter proudly showed off her engagement ring. The Little People, Big World matriarch wrote in the caption that she approves of Molly’s husband-to-be and that he’s a “very lucky man.”

“My Molly girl is home for Christmas AND engaged to be married. Woohooo! So happy for her.”

Molly and Joel’s big day is set on August 5 according to their wedding registry. The couple has listed with both Crate & Barrel and Bed Bath & Beyond. They’re asking for modestly priced home items such as kitchenware, towels, and bed linens. Radar Online noted that most of the items listed are under $100. This hints that Molly’s wedding will likely be a low-key one, just like her humble and shy personality.

Most of the items listed under Bed Bath & Beyond have already been purchased. The cheapest one is a $0.99 glass spice jar, which surprisingly hasn’t been taken yet. Molly and Joel are also asking for a 10-piece nonstick ceramic-coated stainless steel cookware set priced at $399, the most expensive item in the list.

Meanwhile, Molly recently came home to the Roloff Farms on Memorial Day Weekend, bringing her fiance along. Molly and Joel spent time with both Matt and Amy, separately. While the two met up with mom Amy and her new boyfriend Chris at a local pub, they spent the day with Matt Roloff at the farm.

On his Facebook page, Matt shared a picture of Molly and Joel in front of a chapel at the farm. In one of the photo’s comments, Matt revealed that Molly will be continuing the family tradition of getting married at their pumpkin farm.

“She will. I’m frantically getting the farm ready.”

Molly also must’ve spent time with her new nephew, Baby Jackson. She’s about to be a second-time aunt with the arrival of Jeremy and Audrey’s baby girl this September.

Fans can only hope that Molly Roloff’s recent homecoming was documented by Little People, Big World film crew and will be included in the show’s upcoming episodes. Jacob, the youngest Roloff sibling, also came home for a quick visit early this month. Will fans be seeing a much-awaited Roloff family reunion soon?

Little People, Big World airs every Tuesday on TLC.

[Featured Image by Amy Roloff/Instagram]