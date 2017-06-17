Another Former Member Of The Shield Has A Huge Announcement Coming On Monday To Go With ‘SummerSlam’ Reveal

WWE had already announced that Roman Reigns is going to make a huge SummerSlam announcement on Monday Night Raw this week, but Seth Rollins has something to say as well. One of the other former members of The Shield has now revealed that he has something big to announce, and he’s also planning on doing it this Monday. There are already a number of rumors flying around as to what Rollins may have to say, but will it be bigger than what Reigns reveals?

As announced by the official website of WWE, Roman Reigns has something to say and he’s going to let the world know it on Monday Night Raw. Apparently, he has some huge plans for SummerSlam and he’s ready to announce his plans a full two months before the pay-per-view that is set for the Barclays Center on Aug. 20.

Not to be outdone, Wrestling Inc. noticed that WWE quietly made an announcement on Saturday evening which has Seth Rollins prepared to reveal something “big” on Monday morning. Rollins is going to be on SportsCenter at 10:30 a.m. ET on Monday and he will then let the fans know what’s up.

While fans may be hoping for something huge, it likely has nothing to do with anything on Raw.

Wrestling Inc. states that Rollins’ is likely going to reveal that he is going to be on the cover of the WWE 2K18 video game. Those rumors started swirling around the beginning of June, and it’s about the time that WWE makes that announcement every year.

Over the years, the honor of being on the cover of WWE’s most recent video game has gone to:

Randy Orton – 2012

CM Punk – 2013

The Rock – 2014

John Cena – 2015

Stone Cold Steve Austin – 2016

Brock Lesnar – 2017

That’s not bad company for Rollins to be in and it isn’t confirmed yet, but it is expected to be locked in place on SportsCenter.

While fans may be hoping for something more exciting, there isn’t much else for Rollins to reveal at this time. He has just started his feud with Bray Wyatt, and WWE is hoping that may help pull up the sagging ratings, but this is not likely a program that will even make it to SummerSlam.

Seth Rollins is not currently in the WWE Universal Title picture on Monday Night Raw. The feud with Bray Wyatt isn’t necessarily a brand new program, but it is one that fans have not seen in a long time and puts both superstars into a big-time fight. While Rollins’ rumored WWE 2k18 cover announcement may not be on par with Roman Reigns’ SummerSlam reveal, it’s still big news for wrestling and video game fans.

[Featured Image by WWE]