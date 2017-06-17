iPhone 8 Design Leaks Confirm Bezel-less Screen And Ugly Cut-outs

Leaks and rumors about the upcoming iPhone 8 allow us to piece together what Apple’s big surprise looks like. By now, we have a good picture of what form the next iPhone will take and the latest leak just confirms that. Depending on whom you ask, it’s either awesome or terrible.

The Good: iPhone 8 Leak Confirms Bezel-less Screen

The latest leak is that of an iPhone 8’s screen protector, which comes in two colors: white and black. The thin rims hint almost non-existent bezels on the iPhone 8, even at the bottom area. If the leak is legit, then we can all expect the final product to look like the render we’ve been seeing for a while.

Another good thing is that the iPhone 8, with 99 percent certainty, will have no physical home button on the front. The Touch ID will have to go somewhere, and a Foxconn insider previously revealed that it will be at the front and under the screen. There had been a few leaks showing a fingerprint sensor on the back, but recent reports also confirm that it will be embedded in the display. Samsung will then have to admit defeat in this regard.

The Bad: Screen Protector Shows Cut-Outs For Front Camera

What upsets some fans is the part that obstructs the iPhone 8 screen, per BGR. In an attempt to fit in as much screen real estate as possible, Apple opted to extend the display to the top left and top right edges, leaving behind a cut-out for the camera and sensors in the middle. Many fear that it will block a part of photos and videos and some fans just don’t like that there’s a blacked-out area in a display.

However, there are some ways to go about this. The most popular solution that fans have thought of is that Apple can put a permanently black background on the area on either side of the cut-out. The battery, network information, and other stuff will then be displayed on the black parts. There’s only one caveat: this will only work if the bezels are also black. As we’ve seen on the latest leak, there will also be a white option.

iPhone 8 Confirmed To Have Wireless Charging

The iPhone 8 has also been confirmed to have two winning features: wireless charging and waterproofing, Forbes reported. Apple fans have consistently asked for these in the past few years and now Apple is finally making our dreams come true.

Robert Hwang, CEO of iPhone assembler Wiston, revealed this information at the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting.

“Assembly process for the previous generations of [iPhones] have not changed much, though new features like waterproof and wireless charging now require some different testing.”

