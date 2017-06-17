‘GH’ Spoilers: Morgan Corinthos Shows Up Alive, Ava Runs Into Him

Morgan Corinthos is set to return to General Hospital alive and well. Spoilers tease that his comeback from the dead would be a shocking one, particularly for Ava Jerome.

GH spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry reveal that Ava, portrayed by Maura West, will meet Morgan, portrayed by Bryan Craig, in a psychiatric facility. She checked herself in there to avoid being prosecuted for the criminal charges she’s facing, which is mainly the idea of her lawyer, Scott Baldwin, portrayed by Kin Shriner. Baldwin has his own agenda for wanting Ava to leave the town because he’s the one who swapped Morgan’s medication that led to his presumed death.

With Morgan back, things are sure to change. First, it would diminish the charges against Ava now that Morgan turned out to be alive. But there’s a catch to Morgan’s return to General Hospital—he is suffering from amnesia. He’s been staying at the facility and has no idea how he got there.

With Morgan completely unaware of what had happened to him or who Ava is, Ava might take advantage of him. But will she? The fact that Morgan is not killed, Ava could get away with the charges on her related to the pill swap. GH spoilers tease that Morgan’s return could save Ava from getting into prison. She also felt guilty about what happened to Morgan, which is not what she intended.

Bryan Craig is one of the old faces that General Hospital is bringing to the show to improve their ratings. According to CDL, Craig will be around for a short arc as a recurring actor.

Carly Schroeder is also set to return to reprise her role as Serena Baldwin, the daughter of Scott. Spoilers for General Hospital suggest that Scott would be in trouble for helping Ava cover up her crimes, and his daughter would arrive just in time to see his downfall. It is not yet clear what Serena’s return would mean, but reports say that she will only be around for a short stint. Previous speculations said that she would come in between Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom) and Laura Spencer (Genie Francis), but that is unlikely to happen now.

General Hospital Spoilers: CarSon Reaches Breaking Point – Is A Morgan Corinthos Return… https://t.co/mol0lQtqbI pic.twitter.com/81fLuof6WU — Soap Opera Spy (@SoapOperaSpy) April 12, 2017

General Hospital airs weekdays at 2 p.m. on ABC.

[Featured Image by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images]