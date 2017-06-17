Michelle Carter Quoted An Episode Of ‘Glee’ While Discussing Boyfriend Conrad Roy’s Suicide, Which She Urged

Michelle Carter, 20, is now facing a possible 20-year prison sentence after being found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the suicide death of her boyfriend, Conrad Roy. The Massachusetts woman had her verdict brought down on Friday after a judge was convinced that her persuasive texts were a determining factor in Roy going through with his suicide. After his death, Carter even actually directly quoted an episode of Glee to express her grief to a friend.

As reported by Fox News, Bristol Juvenile Court Judge Lawrence Moniz revealed his “guilty” decision on Friday and Michelle Carter’s hearing is set for Aug. 3. The judge was said to have taken Carter’s actions into consideration and he looked at all she said and did before, during, and after Roy’s suicide death in July of 2014.

In 2014, Carter was 17 years old and she persuaded Roy (18) to kill himself after a multitude of texts and phone calls. At one point, she even convinced Roy to get back into his truck after he exited it as it filled up with carbon monoxide and he told her that he couldn’t go through with it.

This past week, records of the texts between Carter and Roy were released. After she knew he was dead, Michelle Carter spoke with a friend regarding his suicide and directly quoted an episode of Glee to state how upset she was.

Michelle Carter may have used a “Glee” quote to discuss her boyfriend’s death after urging him to kill himselfhttps://t.co/G1gTAOKuCx — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) June 9, 2017

Glee actor Cory Monteith passed away in July of 2013 due to a drug overdose, and the popular TV show wrote the death of his character, Finn Hudson, into an episode which aired in October of 2013. The episode was titled “The Quarterback” and it featured Rachel Berry, played by Lea Michele, commenting on the death of her on-screen and real-life boyfriend.

As reported by BuzzFeed, Carter sent a text message to a friend named Samantha Boardman in which she grieved over Roy.

“I had it all planned out. He was gonna graduate Fitchburg and then when I graduated the college I’m going to, we would live happily ever after on the ocean somewhere, with our son Conrad the 4th. He knew too I didn’t have to tell him. Now it’s gonna be something different, maybe something better, but I just don’t think that that’s possible. He was my person.”

Police went through Conrad Roy’s phone as well as Michelle Carter’s and found numerous text messages sent between the two. There were also text messages sent by Carter to another friend named Olivia Mosolgo the next day.

“I just had it all planned out with Conrad. Now I have to do something different, maybe something better, I just don’t think that that’s possible. He was my person you know?”

In the episode of Glee from 2013, Lea Michele’s character of Rachel Berry was speaking to teacher Will Schuester (Matthew Morrison) about Finn’s death. That was when she laid out the future plans she dreamed of for him and her, per BuzzFeed.

Rachel: “I had it all planned out. I was gonna make it big on Broadway and maybe make a Woody Allen movie. And then when we were ready, I would just come back and he’d be teaching here and I’d walk through those doors and I would just say “I’m home” and then we would live happily ever after.” Will: “That’s a good plan. Did you tell him?” Rachel: “I didn’t have to. He knew.” Will: “And now what?” Rachel: “I don’t know, something different.” Will: “Maybe something better.” Rachel: “I just — I don’t think that’s possible. He was my person.”

It’s rather difficult to believe that she went this route and took so much effort to express her grief in the words of a television show not long after her boyfriend committed suicide. The judge took all of this into account and found that Carter’s words condemned her more than anything else.

The judge in the Michelle Carter texting suicide case in Massachusetts is reading his decision. Watch live https://t.co/EWDrK5DUL4 pic.twitter.com/ppYqUB7ysq — CNN (@CNN) June 16, 2017

Many didn’t believe that Michelle Carter would be able to be held accountable in any sense for the suicide death of Conrad Roy. After seeing all of the evidence and her actions before, during, and after his death, a judge had no choice but to find her guilty of involuntary manslaughter. The fact that she was found to have persuaded him to kill himself and even casually quoted Glee to express her grief now has Carter waiting to see if 20 years of prison are in her future.

[Featured Image by George Rizer/AP Images]