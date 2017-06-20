Seth Rollins: ESPN Reports ‘WWE 2018’ Wants Rollins On Game’s Front Cover

What is better for a superstar than to have their picture as a video game’s front cover? After The Rock, John Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins has made it to WWE 2018’s front cover. Official statements made on Monday by WWE, ESPN, and 2K Sports revealed that the game will be released on October 17, 2017 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

“It’s an honor for me,” Rollins told ESPN upon discovering he would be on the cover.

“I looked at some of the previous names that have adorned the cover of WWE video games over the years and being among these is really an honor and makes me feel humble. I’m also excited by our generation of fighters, the new generation of up-and-coming fighters, being the first of us to be on the front page, it’s great and not just exciting for me, but our entire dressing room.”

After having legendary Superstars such as The Rock, Austin, Cena, and Lesnar who made to WWE’s front game covers, WWE is now trying to promote and foster a new generation of Superstars which the fans will follow and embrace as they passionately followed and embraced the aforementioned previous four. Apparently, Rollins will be the face of this upcoming generation. But why specifically him?

Since joining WWE in 2010, Rollins has conquered remarkable feats throughout his career. He first stepped into the spotlight back in 2012 when he became the first NXT Champion and put his rivals on alert. Later that year, Rollins took on his WWE Survivor Series debut, courageously paving his way to form The Shield by joining alliances with Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose and therefore challenging the prevailing authority in the wrestling arena.

The chess pieces continued shifting in Seth Rollins’s favor as he gradually and continuously accumulated awards. Having won the WWE Championship twice, along with the United States Championship, WWE Tag Team Championship, Money in the Bank to name a few, Seth Rollins has proved to be a persistent competitor in the WWE territory. The epitome of his career was marked with a definitive checkmate as the “King Slayer” defeated Triple H on the WWE main stage at WrestleMania 33.

WWE 2018 not only features Seth Rollins’s front cover but also celebrates his feats under the broader umbrella of its worldwide marketing campaign titled “Be Like No one.” The game drives players to discover the identity of Rollins and other WWE Superstars while also uncovering additional details and how the story unfolds along. In the game’s breakthrough, Rollins seems to be in an abandoned warehouse filled with WWE artifacts including Triple H’s skull mask, Dusty Rhodes boots, Ric Flair’s robes, Bret Hart’s glasses, and The Undertaker’s urn. He then begins to destroy every artifact in WWE history, finally revealing a devilish smirk at the end.

“This is me putting my own spin on WWE history so to speak…The catchphrase for WWE 2K18 is to ‘Be Like No One.’ So it’s me just putting my foot through the door and not taking anybody before me,” remarked Seth Rollins on ESPN.

Thank you @2K and @espn! Huge honor to be on the cover of this year's game. Be like no one. pic.twitter.com/4Cov9HjVVB — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 19, 2017

[Featured Image by JP Yim/Getty Images]