‘Bachelor’ Alums Raven Gates And Jasmine Goode Speak Out To Defend DeMario Jackson

The very public accusations against DeMario Jackson have been in the headlines all week. Two of the Bachelor franchise alumni, who were also in Mexico for Bachelor In Paradise, are speaking out about what they witnessed go on between DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios.

Jasmine Goode and Raven Gates were both on Nick Viall’s season with Corinne Olympios. They are not strangers to her antics and tendency to go a step too far on everything. During the taping of The Bachelor, Corinne ripped her top off more than once and engaged in some very risque behavior with Nick.

According to Jasmine Goode, who spoke out first, she was witness to everything that happened between DeMario and Corinne. She says the real problem Corrine had was with production when they tried to cut her off on the alcohol. She became angry and said they should watch what she was going to do. Now Corrine has an attorney regarding the incident of alleged misconduct on behalf of DeMario.

Jasmine went on to say that Corinne’s antics weren’t over that night. The next day she threw herself at three more men, making out with all of them. There was no mention of who the guys were, however.

Raven Gates, another Bachelor alum from Nick Viall’s season, backed up everything Jasmine said. When she spoke out, she said that she is 100 percent with DeMario. Corinne was totally coherent and in control of her actions. She also made it clear that if she felt her friend was in any trouble whatsoever, she would have stepped in.

Raven didn’t stop there. She shared that Corrine had spoken several times at how upset her boyfriend would be if he knew what she was up to. The obvious question is, why was she on Bachelor in Paradise to begin with if she was in a relationship? According to Reality Steve, she isn’t the first contestant to go to Mexico leaving a partner at home.

Do you believe Raven Gates and Jasmine Goode are only the first of many to speak out for DeMario Jackson? Do you think Corinne Olympios will have supporters emerge from the Bachelor alum that were in Paradise? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.