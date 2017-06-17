O.J. Simpson Netflix Documentary Focuses On Robert Kardashian

A documentary about O.J. Simpson has hit Netflix, but it doesn’t focus on O.J. Simpson.

At least not entirely. Originally released on Reelz last year, the 43-minute Kardashian: The Man Who Saved O.J. Simpson centers on whether the late Robert Kardashian destroyed evidence connected to the murders of Nicole Brown-Simpson and Ron Goldman; and whether he felt Simpson was guilty.

It was thought in 1994 that Simpson’s garment bag Kardashian was seen holding in news footage may have contained the murder weapon, blood-stained clothing, or other items connecting the former NFL star, actor, and pitchman to the killings. The contents of the bag have never been truly explained. Some say had it contained any of those items, things would have turned out differently for Simpson. Because nothing along those lines has been recovered, Kardashian is often referred to as the man who saved O.J. from a murder conviction.

Kardashian: The Man Who Saved O.J. Simpson also provides an inside look at how the reality-TV family was thrust into the limelight 23 years before 2007’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The series comes on the heels of the hit FX series The People v. O.J. Simpson starring Cuba Gooding, Jr. as Simpson, John Travolta as Robert Shapiro, and David Schwimmer as Kardashian. In the FX series, Kardashian’s character looks inside the travel bag but finds nothing but Simpson’s personal effects.

O.J. friend and lawyer Robert Kardashian died on this date in 2003. He's at Inglewood Park Cemetery. pic.twitter.com/GM8g6sg1R8 — Mark Masek (@CemeteryGuide) September 30, 2016

So far, the Netflix production has been met with mixed reviews. Some have called it a promo piece for the Kardashian family. Others say it is was short, to the point, and accurate in its speculation that Robert Kardashian was certain of Simpson’s guilt.

Kardashian and Simpson’s relationship was noted throughout Simpson’s trial. Simpson sought refuge in Kardashian’s house when he returned from Chicago and TV crews had taken 24-hour watch over his Brentwood house at 360 Rockingham Drive, which has since been torn down. It was depicted in the FX seres that Simpson threatened suicide in Kim Kardashian’s bedroom but the attorney talked him out of it.

The O.J. Simpson white Ford Bronco "low-speed" police chase happened 23 years ago this weekend. pic.twitter.com/OooPgK72CP — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 16, 2017

Simpson agreed through Robert Shapiro to turn himself in to police at 11 a.m., June 17, 1994. He didn’t show up, so Kardashian read Simpson’s suicide letter for reporters ahead of the famous Ford Bronco chase along a Los Angeles freeway.

A successful businessman, Kardashian was not practicing law at the time of the murders. He renewed his license so he could work as a volunteer for Simpson’s legal team, led largely by Shapiro and Johnny Cochran. He died in 2003.

